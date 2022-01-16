Pence family mourns pet rabbit Marlon Bundo, picture-book star

The BOTUS, or Bunny of the United States, had three books written about him, with proceeds being donated to art-therapy and anti-sex-trafficking charities. Twitter/@charlibond_

The family of former Vice President Mike Pence bid farewell Saturday to Marlon Bundo, the history-making rabbit who became the star of his own picture-book series.

“Rest in sweet peace, little bunny,” Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond posted on Twitter. “We had some wild times together.”

“I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book,” she added on Instagram.

The cute, black-and-white critter, whose age was not immediately known, gained a substantial social media presence, with more than 32,000 Instagram followers, after starring in his own children’s book in 2018.

Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond with Marlon Bundo.

The book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” was written by Charlotte Pence and illustrated by her mom, then-second lady Karen Pence — and instantly drew a gay parody version by “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.

Two additional books featuring the BOTUS — or Bunny of the United States — followed, with proceeds of all three books, initially between $15,000 and $50,000, donated to art-therapy and anti-sex-trafficking charities.

The Pence’s pet was the first hare known to fly aboard Air Force Two, a trip he made in January 2017 when the family moved to Washington, DC.

“God blessed us and many others with little Marlon Bundo,” Karen Pence tweeted. “We will never forget him.”