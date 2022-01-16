ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Welfare check leads to police finding woman dead, girl in critical condition

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

Update: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Mackenzie Hopkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found during a welfare check.

Police were called to a residence in the 7300 block of Wabash Avenue when they found woman dead at the scene and a girl injured, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the call came in from a family member who had not been able to contact the woman.

Homicide detectives are on scene, but have not yet ruled it a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update with details when they become available.

