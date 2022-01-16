ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets mauled by Panthers, 9-2

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often on the way to beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2.

Aaron Ekblad had three assists for Florida. Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett, and Patric Hornqvist all had goals for the Panthers, who improved the NHL’s best record to 26-7-5 and best home mark to 21-3-0.

Gustav Nyquist and Boone Jenner had goals for Columbus, both coming in the third period.

