Boston College rallies from 23 down to stun Clemson

Brevin Galloway gave Boston College its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left and the Eagles held on for a 70-68 victory against host Clemson on Saturday night.

Galloway, a graduate transfer from the College of Charleston, came off the bench to score 18 points as Boston College snapped a 13-game road losing streak that dated to February 2020.

Galloway, whose brother played football at Clemson, made 6-of-15 shots from the floor, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) trailed by 23 points with 7:11 left in the first half before staging its comeback and snapping a five-game losing streak. The Eagles had lost nine consecutive games against Clemson.

Boston College’s Makai Ashton-Langford led all scorers with 19 points while James Karnik added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 17 points — all in the first half — for Clemson (10-7, 2-4). David Collins added 15 points but went 0-for-5 at the free-throw line, including a miss and lane infraction while attempting a pair of free throws that would have tied the game with 2 seconds remaining.

P.J. Hall added 12 points for Clemson.

The Tigers led by 23 and held a 15-point edge, 39-24, with 1:58 remaining in the opening half. But Boston College outscored the Tigers 8-0 to pull within seven at the break, 39-32.

The Eagles pulled within a single point on three occasions midway through the second half, but didn’t tie the game until a reverse layup by T.J. Bickerstaff with 1:48 left.

After a jumper by Collins pushed Clemson back in front 68-66, Galloway hit a 3-pointer from the right wing for the Eagles’ first lead of the night and Langford hit the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds left.

The game was the first between Clemson coach Brad Brownell and his former assistant Earl Grant since Grant was named head coach at Boston College last March. Grant was an assistant under Brownell from 2010 to 2014 before serving as head coach at College of Charleston for seven seasons.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: