Twitter reacts to Josh Allen’s strong first quarter vs Patriots in Wild Card Round

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 2 days ago

Big-time players make big-time plays in the playoffs. The first drive of the Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup vs. the New England Patriots was the latest reminder of how much a franchise quarterback like Josh Allen can impact a game.

Allen taking the Bills’ rushing attack into his own hands has become a common solution for when the offense gets stagnant this season. We saw him start the playoff rivalry with multiple scrambles outside of the pocket to extend drives, moving the chains with his feet. Allen had two rushes for 41 yards within the first seven plays of the game.

But he was saving the best play of the drive for the touchdown strike when he once again escaped the pocket.

Allen had plenty of time to throw, taking a full nine seconds off the game clock before finding tight end Dawson Knox in the endzone for the touchdown . It was an incredible find by Allen after keeping the play alive for what seemed like forever when many other quarterbacks may have thrown the ball away or forced an otherwise errant throw.

Seeking revenge, Josh Allen didn’t wait to strike against Patriots

Josh Allen and the Bills went 1-1 when facing the Patriots in their two previous matchups this season. If the first quarter is any indication, they’re ready to show the earlier matchup in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium was a fluke with wind gusts reaching 40 MPH. While it’s cold again in Buffalo, (the broadcast states it’s seven degrees) it’s not quite as unique as winds that can affect each throw and kick.

At the same time, even if the weather was as difficult today, Allen’s cannon arm seems prepared to spit some fire, cutting through the cold out to an early 14-0 lead over the second-best defense in the NFL through the regular season. Bill Belichick can’t be happy about this one.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

