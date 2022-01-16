76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 109, Miami Heat 98 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Bones Hyland, 27 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Ayo Dosunmy, 21 pts, 4 reb, 10 ast

Evan Mobley, 20 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Josh Giddey, 11 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 22 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast. 1 blk

Cam Thomas, 20 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl – 12:09 AM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

best of both worlds. 🌎

goodnight Sixers twitter! 💤 pic.twitter.com/EVjctNyM2A – 12:01 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways, details and postgame reaction as the Heat’s home winning streak comes to an end on a cold shooting night for Butler, Lowry and others miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 109-98 loss to the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Joel Embiid too much at finish.

2. Jimmy Butler off with shot, on with passes

3. This time Gabe Vincent odd man out.

4. Another Duncan Robinson struggle.

5. Yurtseven does his part. – 11:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin on Bam Adebayo’s return:

“I was just talking to him about that on the bench. How awesome of a day that’ll be…How lit the arena will be.”

“You can tell he’s itching bad.”

@5ReasonsSports – 11:29 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

a good weekend for the Sixers.

📝⤵️ | @NJMIns – 11:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said he hurt his elbow in the Boston game last night, but he isn’t exactly sure when #Sixers – 11:16 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

32 PTS | 12 REB | 3 AST

yet another reminder to RT and vote @Joel Embiid for #NBAAllStar! 🌟

🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/I9WWm2WbIJ – 11:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Omer Yurtseven on his role when Bam Adebayo comes back:

“I’m still gonna do everything possible and everything I can to win. That’s all that matters.” – 11:10 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Miami Heat struggle offensively in 109-98 home loss to Philadelphia 76ers hothothoops.com/2022/1/15/2288… – 11:09 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers are a 1/2 game out of fourth place in the #NBA Eastern Conference standings following Saturday’s victory over the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/LrmeOjvBVr – 11:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on what he’s noticed from Omer Yurtseven with Bam Adebayo’s return coming:

“That he belongs in this league. I think he’s put the league on notice…Just cause Bam is back, doesn’t mean you don’t go about things the same exact way.”

@5ReasonsSports – 11:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s upcoming return:

“The night before, I’m sure he won’t sleep.”

Still won’t say exactly when he’s coming back, but obviously reports are out there – 10:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Have to mention Big O’s day:

🔥 22 points (ties career-high)

🔥 11 rebounds

🔥 14th straight game with double-figure rebounds pic.twitter.com/xPTqHrvuJB – 10:41 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations on Joel Embiid and the Sixers’ comeback win over the Heat:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:41 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Heat final box pic.twitter.com/YuDure1hvu – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Duncan Robinson shot 4 for 31 tonight

That’s the game – 10:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers said Tobias Harris saved the team in the 1st half with his offense. They don’t win this game without Tobias in the 1st half. #Sixers – 10:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Sixers are 16-8 away from Philadelphia, the most road wins in the NBA. This is two years after being, relative to their talent level, one of the worst road teams in the history of the sport. – 10:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry couldn’t make shots. Heat couldn’t make many threes. The result was the Heat’s first home loss in over a month.

Takeaways and details from tonight’s loss to the 76ers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Hell of a win for the Sixers down in Miami, in a game that looked to be trending toward a certain loss at one point. Then Joel Embiid (and a whole lot more) happened:

phillyvoice.com/sixers-heat-in… – 10:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Embiid, 76ers snap Heat home winning streak at seven with 109-98 decision. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler: a very, very, very rare 1 for 11.

He’s taken at least 11 shots in a game 485 times in his career.

He shot worse than he did tonight only once.

He was 1 for 13 for Chicago against Miami in 2017. (Shot 1 for 11 on two other occasions as well.) – 10:33 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

WIN in MIA!

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/jVcVFkqQ8W – 10:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid, last 30 days:

31.8 PPG

10.1 RPG

53.7 FG%

11.6 FTA

Most unstoppable player in basketball right now. pic.twitter.com/Fblm0m1Hf8 – 10:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following an impressive win in Miami while shorthanded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 10:30 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers win in Miami, 109-98. They are 25-17. And that might be the season’s best win.

Tobias Harris (22 points on 9-13 FG) and defense kept them afloat in a tough first half. The shotmaking from Joel Embiid (32-12-3) and Seth Curry (21-5-5) to close it out was super high-level. – 10:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

couldn’t get it going 😔 pic.twitter.com/dWkBFocSXM – 10:28 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers just beat the Eastern Conference’s second-place Heat 109-98. They beat the first-place Bulls twice and beat the third-place Nets. #Qualitywinsflow – 10:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: What to do about Duncan? Plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:27 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs 2021-22 resume:

Had not won in Miami since 2010

Had not won in Portland since 2013

Largest ever victory in Utah, hadn’t won in Utah since 2014

First time since 2016 cavs go 5-1 on 6-game trip – 10:27 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The 76ers win in Miami, 109-98. The @Philadelphia 76ers have now won nine of their last 10.

Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 22 PTS / 8 REB / 3 AST

Curry: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST

Niang: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST

Maxey: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 10:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: 76ers 109, Heat 98. – 10:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Philly

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Haha, you could hear the Eagles chants all the way from Miami. – 10:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Heat have never had two players shoot 1 for 9 – or worse – in the same game.

Tonight, they have three (with 1:51 left). – 10:22 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid has now scored 30-plus in 10 consecutive road games (!).

Embiid tonight (thus far):

30 PTS / 10 REB / 3 AST – 10:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Butler (1-11) and Lowry (1-9) are having shooting night they’ll want to forget. The #Sixers lead 96-89 w/ 3:42 left. Embiid up to 28 points, – 10:18 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin so far tonight: 15 for 17.

The rest of the Heat: 16 for 64.

Butler is 1 for 11, Lowry 1 for 9, Robinson 1 for 9.

76ers by seven, 3:42 left. – 10:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat trailing by eight with 5:18 to play. – 10:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet on Dwane Casey calling him a ‘Lowry clone’: “I think it’s a heck of a compliment, regardless of whether I agree with it or not… Me and Case have a great relationship, so that was nice of him to say… and he better vote for me for all-star.” – 10:11 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#YURTSZN 🎰 – 10:09 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid is probably the best player in the league right now, and nobody is talking about it 🙃 – 10:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Damn. That was 1 impressive defensive play by Tyrese Maxey. – 10:05 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Drummond somehow got this pass through. pic.twitter.com/jDa1fXab24 – 10:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I said to @tropicalblanket here that they need Tyler Herro right now after being a little quiet

Then he hits above the break in transition

He loves these moments – 10:01 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Here’s the #Sixers vs. #Heat box through three quarters: pic.twitter.com/G0PaZLgU2k – 9:57 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Charlie Brown Jr. rolls for a layup and then Georges Niang drills a triple. Philly takes an 83-76 lead with 9:56 left. Gutsy effort by this group right now. #Sixers – 9:57 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

With five threes thus far, Seth Curry is two shy of his season high. The #Sixers shooting guard made a career-high 8 on Feb. 28, 2020 against the #Heat in #Miami. – 9:55 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

right back in it!

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/GsDmEVvrkx – 9:53 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Seth Curry with the shot. 🔥

His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-73 lead at the end of Q3.

Embiid, Harris, and Curry each have a game-high 19 points headed into Q4. – 9:51 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry triples and Philly has a 75-73 lead after 3. Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid have 19 points each. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are shooting a combined 2/15 from the floor. #Sixers – 9:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: 76ers 75, Heat 73. Heat led by as many 13 points in the third, but enters the fourth trailing. – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Up 13 in third, Heat go into fourth up down 75-73 to 76ers. Yurtseven with 17, but Butler 1 of 9, Lowry 1 of 5. Embiid starting heat up, up to 19 and 9. – 9:49 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

“Hopefully no charges, especially on me”- Pascal Siakam, asked what he expects from Kyle Lowry on Monday, while knocking on the wooden podium. – 9:49 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Siakam on what he’s expecting from Lowry on Monday:

“Hopefully no charges… especially on me.” – 9:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Duncan Robinson being 0/7 from deep is crazy. He’s had so many good looks tonight. Sixers have been a little lucky with that. – 9:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Curry thought Korkmaz had the alley oop radius of a young Dwight Howard. – 9:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker should be co-team MVP’s

They save them so many times with much needed plays – 9:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang hits a triple and somehow this game is tied. Give credit to this team right now. Shorthanded and it seems like the Heat would be primed to pull away. #Sixers – 9:44 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

GEORGES NIANG. CLUTCH.

all tied up at 70. vroom vroom y’all – 9:44 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Chris Goulding gotta let Delly get off these heat checks. Come on man, get it back to him.

#NBL22 – 9:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“Me and Case have a great relationship. That was nice of him to say. And he better vote for me for All-Star.” – VanVleet on Dwane Casey comparing him to Lowry – 9:43 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Seth Curry and Joel Embiid have started to get it going in the second half and the Sixers trail by 3. I was a few bad possessions away from declaring Yurtseven the rightful heir to Horford/Gasol. – 9:42 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers very much back in this one. 68-65, Heat, with 4:16 to go in the 3rd.

Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 17 PTS / 2 REB

Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 9:40 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I’m looking forward to playing against the old man for sure,” — VanVleet on Raps facing Lowry and Miami on Monday night. – 9:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s lead down to just three. Joel Embiid with 10 points in the third quarter. – 9:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I’m looking forward to playing against the old man, for sure.” – VanVleet on playing Lowry on Monday – 9:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are the 6th and 7th leading scorers on the team tonight

They’re in a good spot – 9:37 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are a combined 7/10 from deep. The rest of the team is 0/12. #Sixers – 9:37 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

It’s hard to believe Yurtseven wasn’t drafted. The #Heat center already has his eighth double-double in a span of 10 games. pic.twitter.com/SQztc3zXNd – 9:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

What Jimmy Butler is lacking with his shooting (1 of 8) he’s making up with his passing (9 assists). – 9:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

another Strus bucket assisted by his bff ☺️ pic.twitter.com/AAWrzQvqEl – 9:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven with another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 14 straight games, which is the second longest such streak in Heat history. – 9:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat’s insane three-point shooting is back … – 9:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Diesel pulled up to the crib 🏠 Welcome back, @Shaquille O’Neal! pic.twitter.com/hrgdij7iz2 – 9:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

I know the #Sixers are undermanned. But they’re going to need someone on the bench to step up in the second half. The #Heat lead 20-1 in bench points. Andre Drummond scored the #Sixers’ lone bench point of the first half. – 9:22 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nick Nurse on coaching against Kyle Lowry for the first time on Monday: “I assume that he’s gonna be ready to go and he’ll be hard to handle… I would imagine he’s gonna play super hard and he’s gonna get his guys ready, and when he does that good things happen, we know that.” – 9:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nurse said he hasn’t thought much about coaching against Lowry, but said he’s sure he’ll have his team ready to play, such is his way. – 9:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Heat first-half box pic.twitter.com/tWsiHFNUMQ – 9:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Keep the foot on the gas. pic.twitter.com/5zZqA1Qa3j – 9:12 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

2 different Raptors players have recorded a triple-double over the last 9 days (Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam) – the same number of different Raptors players to record a triple-double over the previous 9 years (Kyle Lowry x16, Siakam). – 9:11 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers trail Miami 50-43 at the half. Really could’ve been a lot worse, Heat shot 3-16 from beyond the arc.

Tough offensive half for everyone not named Tobias Harris (6-8 FG, 15 points). Miami’s defense is very impressive. – 9:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Halftime last night was 70-64

Heat up 7 tonight 50-43

This is their type of game – 9:10 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Omer Yurtseven outplayed Andre Drummond a month ago in Philadelphia and outplayed Joel Embiid in the first half tonight, which is remarkable.

Charlie Brown Jr. impressed, but Miami has a 20-1 bench points edge.

Still, Sixers have a chance down 7. – 9:10 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

at the half.

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/mtcTNnrgri – 9:10 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Heat 50, Sixers 43. Other than Harris’ efficient 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, that was a bad half for the Sixers. But still somehow within striking distance. – 9:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 50, 76ers 43. Leading by seven despite shooting 3 of 16 on threes, and Butler and Lowry combining for only seven points on 1-of-11 shooting. – 9:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Charlie Brown Jr. is 1 impressive defender for being a guy so young. He’s a bright spot with the team trailing the Heat 50-43 at the half. #Sixers – 9:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat, up 11 earlier, take 50-43 lead into intermission on 76ers. Yurtseven with 13 points, 9 rebounds. Butler 1 of 7, Lowry 0 for 4. – 9:09 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Yurtseven is quietly having a great game for the Heat. The Miami center has 13 points on 6-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds. – 9:08 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Jimmy Butler (1-6) and Kyle Lowry (0-3) are having a tough time finding their shot for the #Heat. – 9:03 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors are 21-19 through 40 games, meaning they’re guaranteed to have a .500+ record when they hit the halfway point of season after Monday’s game, fittingly, against Kyle Lowry and the Heat in Miami. – 9:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has a couple of aggressive moves around the basket and Philly is within 38-37. It seems like he’s beginning to get into his rhythm. #Sixers – 9:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Heat lead 38-37 w/ 4:36 left in the half. Tobias Harris is shooting 5-7 while his #Sixers teammates are a combined 9-27. The #Heat hold an 18-1 advantage in bench points. – 9:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat shooting 2 of 15 on threes, as Philadelphia cuts Miami’s lead to just one with 4:36 left in the first half. – 8:59 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris’ first 15 minutes tonight:

13 PTS / 2 REB / 5-7 fg / 3-3 3fg – 8:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson’s three-pointer switched to a two-point basket. So he’s still looking for his first three-point make tonight. – 8:56 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Charlie Brown continues to be really active. He had the o-board that led to a Harris 3, has assists to Curry and Maxey and had an athletic block early in his stint. – 8:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Dirk Nowitzki and into 15th on the NBA all-time list. – 8:55 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris is now 3/3 from deep. He’s up to 13 points and his play is keeping Philly in the game. It also helps that the Heat are just 3/15 from deep despite some excellent looks on their part. #Sixers – 8:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer was the 650th of his career. – 8:52 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

A reason the Sixers are still within striking distance despite shooting 35.7 percent from the floor and having 7 turnovers: Miami is 4-of-14 from 3 and also has seven turnovers, though Duncan Robinson just buried his first trey of the night – 8:52 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

I’m officially intrigued by Charlie Brown Jr. On a team that doesn’t have a ton of athleticism, he stands out. – 8:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro has been averaging about 2 highlight plays or moves per quarter lately

I feel like every one of them ends in a miss off the pass – 8:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin isn’t going anywhere

Rotationally and long term – 8:47 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The Sixers have been a low turnover team all season, but they’re an issue for the second time in three games. They’ve got seven that the Heat have turned into nine points.

Also, Niang already has six fouls. Charlie Brown into the game. – 8:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro continues to get guys frustrated leading to technicals

The foul earlier caused that with Drummond – 8:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A lot of bad and careless passes on the offensive end right now. That’s been the big difference right now. Philly’s playing good defense, but they keep turning the ball over to the Heat on their offensive end. #Sixers – 8:45 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Came out ready to play. pic.twitter.com/CQup9i3Exs – 8:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin is everywhere

Always

On both ends – 8:43 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers just went scoreless in the last 4:16 of the first quarter in Miami, trail 29-20 after one. That will change at some point but this is a pretty tough spot for them. – 8:39 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Heat 29, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Philly shot just 7-of-21 from the floor and were out-rebounded 19-10. Curry has 6 points. Embiid with 5-4-3. – 8:38 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

after 1.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/AugRrbHF9Y – 8:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Former Heat big man Shaquille O’Neal is here and being honored at half court during this quarter break – 8:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 29, 76ers 20. Heat just 2 of 10 on threes, but already with 20 paint points. Omer Yurtseven with 10 points and six rebounds. – 8:37 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

just Boy Wonder things 🤷‍♂️

#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8A2AMjI4DK – 8:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat (they’re good) 29, 76ers 20 at end of one. Yurtseven 10 points, 6 rebounds. – 8:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin always in the right spots

Jimmy Butler gets stuck and only one running with him is Martin

Easy layup out of it

Hit with a moving screen on other end – 8:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No full second unit tonight, with Butler in now and Lowry back next. Vincent odd man out for now. – 8:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat just throws waves of talented players at teams. Feels like there aren’t any lapses with the Heat’s rotation. Just so much deeper than most of us anticipated. – 8:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#TYLERHERRO // #NBAALLSTAR – 8:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ok, I mean, if Tyler Herro is hitting that, what’re you supposed to do? – 8:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That shot *is* Tyler Herro – 8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin in next. – 8:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This Heat team scraps, man. They’re gritty, they’re physical, and that could be an issue for Joel Embiid due to his elbow soreness. He’s gonna need some help tonight. #Sixers – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Entire Heat bench essentially on the court after that hustle play

This Heat team battles – 8:29 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

BIG MAN GOING OFF 💪

Yurtseven has 10 points & 5 rebounds in 7 minutes of play pic.twitter.com/ftBxVUHKrP – 8:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Omer Yurtseven is up to 10 points and 5 rebounds already. Philly has a 17-15 lead as they’re 3-5 from deep to start. #Sixers – 8:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid going right at Omer Yurtseven, and Yurtseven holding his own. What a stretch for the rookie. – 8:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Embiid getting Yurtseven-ed at the moment, up to 8 points, 5 rebounds midway through opening period. – 8:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven just dominant at the moment. He has eight points and five rebounds in five minutes. – 8:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Omer Yurtseven is dominating right now

As everybody would expect – 8:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s first free throw gave him a career-best streak of 39 consecutive conversions from the line. Butler’s first free throw also was the 3,500th of his career. – 8:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Impressive start for Omer Yurtseven. He seems like he has a mean streak a bit. He’s playing Joel Embiid tough here in the first few minutes. – 8:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Lowry-Yurtseven pick and roll. Yurtseven with a quick four points and three rebounds. – 8:15 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

not sure I can focus on anything in Sixers-Heat aside from the person sitting courtside in the full body gold jumpsuit – 8:15 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

👋

📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/2aq4zYPHJY – 8:05 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

The Miami Dolphins now have the longest playoff win drought in the AFC. Only the Detroit Lions have a longer streak in the NFL.

@5ReasonsSports – 7:50 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz gets the start in place of Matisse Thybulle. He joins Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid in the lineup. #Sixers – 7:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Joel Embiid is playing tonight

But the matchup I’m watching tonight is more of a closing thought:

Caleb Martin on Tyrese Maxey

With Martin’s recent success, it’ll be a necessity for him to continue to trail those on ball screens in a similar fashion – 7:37 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Furkan Korkmaz

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Seth Curry

• @Tyrese Maxey

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/gIg2amerLh – 7:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Embiid playing and starting for 76ers. – 7:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I understand what’s going on with the team and they’re on a real mission right now to get to the Finals. I just wanted to be a part of that and not be a disruption.” – 7:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid (elbow soreness) is available and starting tonight in Miami. He had been listed as questionable this afternoon. – 7:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is available and starting tonight #Sixers – 7:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is available and will start tonight in Miami. – 7:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Strus again starting for Heat, along with Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Same starting five for the Heat: Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Same 5, different color uniforms 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MzfvWrvqYS – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has left pregame workouts to back to the locker room. Now, we wait. #Sixers – 7:28 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

signature Saturday.🖊️

👟@Snipes_usa pic.twitter.com/3300SPDBiL – 7:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid working out now pregame and appears to be fine. – 7:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is out for warm ups with a patch on that right elbow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lu0IdkTwph – 7:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Injured guard Shake Milton is putting up some shots. He’s still out with a back injury he suffered on January 3rd and Doc Rivers mentioned last night that he has a ways to go. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acIMQQbQrf – 7:10 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami with right elbow soreness.

Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with right shoulder soreness and we all know how that happened. Sixers have very, very little on the wing right now. – 7:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Joel Embiid on 76ers: “I think we’ve got everything we need” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/joe… – 7:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We here. T-60 minutes until game time. pic.twitter.com/znLMrDlLr5 – 7:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

men in Miami.📍

👟@Snipes_usa pic.twitter.com/wrTxetrcGr – 6:58 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As far as Joel Embiid is concerned, Doc Rivers says that he will go through his pregame warm up before anything is determined for his status tonight #Sixers – 6:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry at 35, “Kyle’s been beating people with his head now for like three years.” – 6:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers asked about Omer Yurtseven, jokes: “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys. … It pisses me off every time I see one.” – 6:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers on Omer Yurtseven, “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys from. It pisses me off.” – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through his warm-up before a determination is made on whether he can play tonight. – 6:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers confirmed @Keith Pompey that Matisse Thybulle is not on the trip #Sixers – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through warmups before a status decision for tonight. – 6:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin: “He’s earning these minutes.” Martin has played more than 20 minutes in 12 straight appearances. – 6:25 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat took lead with 46 seconds left last night.

Panthers take lead 46 seconds into the game today.

Both enter to “Enter Sandman.”

Metallica obvs rules. – 6:11 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Fellow countrymen Furkan Korkmaz and Heat big man Omer Yurtseven sharing a moment here in Miami #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i74nlHsIRS – 6:09 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan, on meeting with Kevin Knox and trying to fit him in: “Right now, I’m focused on the game tonight. I did meet with him right before our walkthrough. He came in yesterday (when Hawks were in Miami) and passed his physical.” – 6:00 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Before young Stephen and Seth Curry could shoot around with their father Dell on Sundays growing up in Toronto, they first had to learn a little about US history and geography with Melissa Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Sunday story: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 5:56 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with elbow soreness. It is the second night of a home-road back-to-back, and Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton are already out tonight. – 5:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat second to one? Here’s a scout’s-eye view of the East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Has the Heat calculus changed on Yurtseven vs. Dedmon? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

High fives to everyone who’s voted our guys to #NBAAllStar today.

If you haven’t ➡️ https://t.co/MLSGhDOdwg pic.twitter.com/AQq3V3Y3Y9 – 5:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“When we’re at our best I think we can beat anybody.”

🎞️GAME FILM | @Socios pic.twitter.com/CppKUcQER6 – 5:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for Philadelphia with elbow soreness for tonight‘s game in Miami. – 4:59 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The #Sixers add Joel Embiid to the injury report. He’s questionable with elbow soreness – 4:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat with elbow soreness. – 4:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce: “Everybody knows I want to keep playing. So I guess this is the best route for me.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at just how good Caleb Martin’s defense was vs. Trae Young – 4:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Braxton Key’s 10-Day contract with the #Sixers is up. He will re-join the Delaware Blue Coats, per team official. – 3:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Judge Jimmy Butler not by what he says about Max Strus but by what he does alongside. That’s where the respectful handshakes come into play. – 3:21 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

I’ll piggyback on @Dan Greenberg‘s point here. There’s so much wrong w/this.

1- ugh, personnel.

2- PHI doesn’t respect any shooter.

3- no one cutting or trying to help

4- C’s always get pulled into the mismatch game. It’s catnip. Throw everything else out because of the mismatch pic.twitter.com/G4GuZdJcJP – 3:04 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kings, 76ers reportedly talked Simmons trade; Sacramento could be third team, take Harris nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/kin… – 3:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

No friends in the industry… my brothers been my brothers, man… pic.twitter.com/P0E56DX3Ao – 3:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:

official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Last two-minute report says there was a missed def. 3-seconds on John Collins, an uncalled travel on Trae and on the Kevin Huerter inbounds TO “Tucker (MIA) pulls Collins’ (ATL) shorts away from his body and restricts his ability to get to the pass.” – 2:03 PM