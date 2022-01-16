76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 109, Miami Heat 98 (Final)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways, details and postgame reaction as the Heat’s home winning streak comes to an end on a cold shooting night for Butler, Lowry and others miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:58 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 109-98 loss to the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Joel Embiid too much at finish.
2. Jimmy Butler off with shot, on with passes
3. This time Gabe Vincent odd man out.
4. Another Duncan Robinson struggle.
5. Yurtseven does his part. – 11:30 PM
Caleb Martin on Bam Adebayo’s return:
“I was just talking to him about that on the bench. How awesome of a day that’ll be…How lit the arena will be.”
“You can tell he’s itching bad.”
Joel Embiid said he hurt his elbow in the Boston game last night, but he isn’t exactly sure when #Sixers – 11:16 PM
32 PTS | 12 REB | 3 AST
Omer Yurtseven on his role when Bam Adebayo comes back:
“I’m still gonna do everything possible and everything I can to win. That’s all that matters.” – 11:10 PM
Miami Heat struggle offensively in 109-98 home loss to Philadelphia 76ers hothothoops.com/2022/1/15/2288… – 11:09 PM
Jimmy Butler on what he’s noticed from Omer Yurtseven with Bam Adebayo’s return coming:
“That he belongs in this league. I think he’s put the league on notice…Just cause Bam is back, doesn’t mean you don’t go about things the same exact way.”
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s upcoming return:
“The night before, I’m sure he won’t sleep.”
Still won’t say exactly when he’s coming back, but obviously reports are out there – 10:47 PM
Have to mention Big O’s day:
🔥 22 points (ties career-high)
🔥 11 rebounds
Observations on Joel Embiid and the Sixers’ comeback win over the Heat:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:41 PM
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Duncan Robinson shot 4 for 31 tonight
That’s the game – 10:39 PM
Doc Rivers said Tobias Harris saved the team in the 1st half with his offense. They don’t win this game without Tobias in the 1st half. #Sixers – 10:39 PM
The Sixers are 16-8 away from Philadelphia, the most road wins in the NBA. This is two years after being, relative to their talent level, one of the worst road teams in the history of the sport. – 10:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry couldn’t make shots. Heat couldn’t make many threes. The result was the Heat’s first home loss in over a month.
Takeaways and details from tonight’s loss to the 76ers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:35 PM
Hell of a win for the Sixers down in Miami, in a game that looked to be trending toward a certain loss at one point. Then Joel Embiid (and a whole lot more) happened:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-heat-in… – 10:35 PM
Embiid, 76ers snap Heat home winning streak at seven with 109-98 decision. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:33 PM
Jimmy Butler: a very, very, very rare 1 for 11.
He’s taken at least 11 shots in a game 485 times in his career.
He shot worse than he did tonight only once.
He was 1 for 13 for Chicago against Miami in 2017. (Shot 1 for 11 on two other occasions as well.) – 10:33 PM
Joel Embiid, last 30 days:
31.8 PPG
10.1 RPG
53.7 FG%
11.6 FTA
The player grades following an impressive win in Miami while shorthanded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 10:30 PM
Sixers win in Miami, 109-98. They are 25-17. And that might be the season’s best win.
Tobias Harris (22 points on 9-13 FG) and defense kept them afloat in a tough first half. The shotmaking from Joel Embiid (32-12-3) and Seth Curry (21-5-5) to close it out was super high-level. – 10:30 PM
couldn’t get it going 😔 pic.twitter.com/dWkBFocSXM – 10:28 PM
The #Sixers just beat the Eastern Conference’s second-place Heat 109-98. They beat the first-place Bulls twice and beat the third-place Nets. #Qualitywinsflow – 10:27 PM
Winderman’s view: What to do about Duncan? Plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:27 PM
The 76ers win in Miami, 109-98. The @Philadelphia 76ers have now won nine of their last 10.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 22 PTS / 8 REB / 3 AST
Curry: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST
Niang: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 10:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: 76ers 109, Heat 98. – 10:26 PM
The Heat have never had two players shoot 1 for 9 – or worse – in the same game.
Tonight, they have three (with 1:51 left). – 10:22 PM
Joel Embiid has now scored 30-plus in 10 consecutive road games (!).
Embiid tonight (thus far):
30 PTS / 10 REB / 3 AST – 10:19 PM
Butler (1-11) and Lowry (1-9) are having shooting night they’ll want to forget. The #Sixers lead 96-89 w/ 3:42 left. Embiid up to 28 points, – 10:18 PM
Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin so far tonight: 15 for 17.
The rest of the Heat: 16 for 64.
Butler is 1 for 11, Lowry 1 for 9, Robinson 1 for 9.
76ers by seven, 3:42 left. – 10:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat trailing by eight with 5:18 to play. – 10:13 PM
Joel Embiid is probably the best player in the league right now, and nobody is talking about it 🙃 – 10:09 PM
Damn. That was 1 impressive defensive play by Tyrese Maxey. – 10:05 PM
I said to @tropicalblanket here that they need Tyler Herro right now after being a little quiet
Then he hits above the break in transition
He loves these moments – 10:01 PM
Here’s the #Sixers vs. #Heat box through three quarters: pic.twitter.com/G0PaZLgU2k – 9:57 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. rolls for a layup and then Georges Niang drills a triple. Philly takes an 83-76 lead with 9:56 left. Gutsy effort by this group right now. #Sixers – 9:57 PM
With five threes thus far, Seth Curry is two shy of his season high. The #Sixers shooting guard made a career-high 8 on Feb. 28, 2020 against the #Heat in #Miami. – 9:55 PM
Seth Curry with the shot. 🔥
His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-73 lead at the end of Q3.
Embiid, Harris, and Curry each have a game-high 19 points headed into Q4. – 9:51 PM
Seth Curry triples and Philly has a 75-73 lead after 3. Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid have 19 points each. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are shooting a combined 2/15 from the floor. #Sixers – 9:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: 76ers 75, Heat 73. Heat led by as many 13 points in the third, but enters the fourth trailing. – 9:50 PM
Up 13 in third, Heat go into fourth up down 75-73 to 76ers. Yurtseven with 17, but Butler 1 of 9, Lowry 1 of 5. Embiid starting heat up, up to 19 and 9. – 9:49 PM
Duncan Robinson being 0/7 from deep is crazy. He’s had so many good looks tonight. Sixers have been a little lucky with that. – 9:48 PM
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker should be co-team MVP’s
They save them so many times with much needed plays – 9:46 PM
Georges Niang hits a triple and somehow this game is tied. Give credit to this team right now. Shorthanded and it seems like the Heat would be primed to pull away. #Sixers – 9:44 PM
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid have started to get it going in the second half and the Sixers trail by 3. I was a few bad possessions away from declaring Yurtseven the rightful heir to Horford/Gasol. – 9:42 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers very much back in this one. 68-65, Heat, with 4:16 to go in the 3rd.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 9:40 PM
Heat’s lead down to just three. Joel Embiid with 10 points in the third quarter. – 9:40 PM
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are the 6th and 7th leading scorers on the team tonight
They’re in a good spot – 9:37 PM
Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are a combined 7/10 from deep. The rest of the team is 0/12. #Sixers – 9:37 PM
It’s hard to believe Yurtseven wasn’t drafted. The #Heat center already has his eighth double-double in a span of 10 games. pic.twitter.com/SQztc3zXNd – 9:34 PM
What Jimmy Butler is lacking with his shooting (1 of 8) he’s making up with his passing (9 assists). – 9:32 PM
another Strus bucket assisted by his bff ☺️ pic.twitter.com/AAWrzQvqEl – 9:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven with another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 14 straight games, which is the second longest such streak in Heat history. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s insane three-point shooting is back … – 9:28 PM
I know the #Sixers are undermanned. But they’re going to need someone on the bench to step up in the second half. The #Heat lead 20-1 in bench points. Andre Drummond scored the #Sixers’ lone bench point of the first half. – 9:22 PM
#Sixers vs. #Heat first-half box pic.twitter.com/tWsiHFNUMQ – 9:17 PM
Keep the foot on the gas. pic.twitter.com/5zZqA1Qa3j – 9:12 PM
Sixers trail Miami 50-43 at the half. Really could’ve been a lot worse, Heat shot 3-16 from beyond the arc.
Tough offensive half for everyone not named Tobias Harris (6-8 FG, 15 points). Miami’s defense is very impressive. – 9:11 PM
Halftime last night was 70-64
Heat up 7 tonight 50-43
This is their type of game – 9:10 PM
Omer Yurtseven outplayed Andre Drummond a month ago in Philadelphia and outplayed Joel Embiid in the first half tonight, which is remarkable.
Charlie Brown Jr. impressed, but Miami has a 20-1 bench points edge.
Still, Sixers have a chance down 7. – 9:10 PM
Halftime: Heat 50, Sixers 43. Other than Harris’ efficient 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, that was a bad half for the Sixers. But still somehow within striking distance. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 50, 76ers 43. Leading by seven despite shooting 3 of 16 on threes, and Butler and Lowry combining for only seven points on 1-of-11 shooting. – 9:09 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. is 1 impressive defender for being a guy so young. He’s a bright spot with the team trailing the Heat 50-43 at the half. #Sixers – 9:09 PM
Heat, up 11 earlier, take 50-43 lead into intermission on 76ers. Yurtseven with 13 points, 9 rebounds. Butler 1 of 7, Lowry 0 for 4. – 9:09 PM
Yurtseven is quietly having a great game for the Heat. The Miami center has 13 points on 6-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds. – 9:08 PM
Jimmy Butler (1-6) and Kyle Lowry (0-3) are having a tough time finding their shot for the #Heat. – 9:03 PM
Joel Embiid has a couple of aggressive moves around the basket and Philly is within 38-37. It seems like he’s beginning to get into his rhythm. #Sixers – 9:00 PM
The #Heat lead 38-37 w/ 4:36 left in the half. Tobias Harris is shooting 5-7 while his #Sixers teammates are a combined 9-27. The #Heat hold an 18-1 advantage in bench points. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 2 of 15 on threes, as Philadelphia cuts Miami’s lead to just one with 4:36 left in the first half. – 8:59 PM
Tobias Harris’ first 15 minutes tonight:
13 PTS / 2 REB / 5-7 fg / 3-3 3fg – 8:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson’s three-pointer switched to a two-point basket. So he’s still looking for his first three-point make tonight. – 8:56 PM
Charlie Brown continues to be really active. He had the o-board that led to a Harris 3, has assists to Curry and Maxey and had an athletic block early in his stint. – 8:56 PM
Lowry’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Dirk Nowitzki and into 15th on the NBA all-time list. – 8:55 PM
Tobias Harris is now 3/3 from deep. He’s up to 13 points and his play is keeping Philly in the game. It also helps that the Heat are just 3/15 from deep despite some excellent looks on their part. #Sixers – 8:54 PM
Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer was the 650th of his career. – 8:52 PM
A reason the Sixers are still within striking distance despite shooting 35.7 percent from the floor and having 7 turnovers: Miami is 4-of-14 from 3 and also has seven turnovers, though Duncan Robinson just buried his first trey of the night – 8:52 PM
I’m officially intrigued by Charlie Brown Jr. On a team that doesn’t have a ton of athleticism, he stands out. – 8:51 PM
Herro has been averaging about 2 highlight plays or moves per quarter lately
I feel like every one of them ends in a miss off the pass – 8:51 PM
Caleb Martin isn’t going anywhere
Rotationally and long term – 8:47 PM
The Sixers have been a low turnover team all season, but they’re an issue for the second time in three games. They’ve got seven that the Heat have turned into nine points.
Also, Niang already has six fouls. Charlie Brown into the game. – 8:46 PM
Tyler Herro continues to get guys frustrated leading to technicals
The foul earlier caused that with Drummond – 8:46 PM
A lot of bad and careless passes on the offensive end right now. That’s been the big difference right now. Philly’s playing good defense, but they keep turning the ball over to the Heat on their offensive end. #Sixers – 8:45 PM
Caleb Martin is everywhere
Always
On both ends – 8:43 PM
Sixers just went scoreless in the last 4:16 of the first quarter in Miami, trail 29-20 after one. That will change at some point but this is a pretty tough spot for them. – 8:39 PM
Heat 29, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Philly shot just 7-of-21 from the floor and were out-rebounded 19-10. Curry has 6 points. Embiid with 5-4-3. – 8:38 PM
Former Heat big man Shaquille O’Neal is here and being honored at half court during this quarter break – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, 76ers 20. Heat just 2 of 10 on threes, but already with 20 paint points. Omer Yurtseven with 10 points and six rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Heat (they’re good) 29, 76ers 20 at end of one. Yurtseven 10 points, 6 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Caleb Martin always in the right spots
Jimmy Butler gets stuck and only one running with him is Martin
Easy layup out of it
Hit with a moving screen on other end – 8:36 PM
No full second unit tonight, with Butler in now and Lowry back next. Vincent odd man out for now. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat just throws waves of talented players at teams. Feels like there aren’t any lapses with the Heat’s rotation. Just so much deeper than most of us anticipated. – 8:35 PM
Ok, I mean, if Tyler Herro is hitting that, what’re you supposed to do? – 8:34 PM
That shot *is* Tyler Herro – 8:34 PM
Caleb Martin in next. – 8:32 PM
This Heat team scraps, man. They’re gritty, they’re physical, and that could be an issue for Joel Embiid due to his elbow soreness. He’s gonna need some help tonight. #Sixers – 8:31 PM
Entire Heat bench essentially on the court after that hustle play
This Heat team battles – 8:29 PM
Omer Yurtseven is up to 10 points and 5 rebounds already. Philly has a 17-15 lead as they’re 3-5 from deep to start. #Sixers – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid going right at Omer Yurtseven, and Yurtseven holding his own. What a stretch for the rookie. – 8:20 PM
Embiid getting Yurtseven-ed at the moment, up to 8 points, 5 rebounds midway through opening period. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven just dominant at the moment. He has eight points and five rebounds in five minutes. – 8:20 PM
Well Omer Yurtseven is dominating right now
As everybody would expect – 8:19 PM
Jimmy Butler’s first free throw gave him a career-best streak of 39 consecutive conversions from the line. Butler’s first free throw also was the 3,500th of his career. – 8:17 PM
Impressive start for Omer Yurtseven. He seems like he has a mean streak a bit. He’s playing Joel Embiid tough here in the first few minutes. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Lowry-Yurtseven pick and roll. Yurtseven with a quick four points and three rebounds. – 8:15 PM
not sure I can focus on anything in Sixers-Heat aside from the person sitting courtside in the full body gold jumpsuit – 8:15 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Furkan Korkmaz gets the start in place of Matisse Thybulle. He joins Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid in the lineup. #Sixers – 7:41 PM
Joel Embiid is playing tonight
But the matchup I’m watching tonight is more of a closing thought:
Caleb Martin on Tyrese Maxey
With Martin’s recent success, it’ll be a necessity for him to continue to trail those on ball screens in a similar fashion – 7:37 PM
Embiid playing and starting for 76ers. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I understand what’s going on with the team and they’re on a real mission right now to get to the Finals. I just wanted to be a part of that and not be a disruption.” – 7:34 PM
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid (elbow soreness) is available and starting tonight in Miami. He had been listed as questionable this afternoon. – 7:32 PM
Joel Embiid is available and starting tonight #Sixers – 7:32 PM
Joel Embiid is available and will start tonight in Miami. – 7:32 PM
Strus again starting for Heat, along with Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat: Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Joel Embiid has left pregame workouts to back to the locker room. Now, we wait. #Sixers – 7:28 PM
Joel Embiid working out now pregame and appears to be fine. – 7:24 PM
Joel Embiid is out for warm ups with a patch on that right elbow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lu0IdkTwph – 7:17 PM
Injured guard Shake Milton is putting up some shots. He’s still out with a back injury he suffered on January 3rd and Doc Rivers mentioned last night that he has a ways to go. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acIMQQbQrf – 7:10 PM
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami with right elbow soreness.
Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with right shoulder soreness and we all know how that happened. Sixers have very, very little on the wing right now. – 7:00 PM
Joel Embiid on 76ers: “I think we’ve got everything we need” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/joe… – 7:00 PM
We here. T-60 minutes until game time. pic.twitter.com/znLMrDlLr5 – 7:00 PM
As far as Joel Embiid is concerned, Doc Rivers says that he will go through his pregame warm up before anything is determined for his status tonight #Sixers – 6:41 PM
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry at 35, “Kyle’s been beating people with his head now for like three years.” – 6:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers asked about Omer Yurtseven, jokes: “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys. … It pisses me off every time I see one.” – 6:36 PM
Doc Rivers on Omer Yurtseven, “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys from. It pisses me off.” – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through his warm-up before a determination is made on whether he can play tonight. – 6:34 PM
Doc Rivers confirmed @Keith Pompey that Matisse Thybulle is not on the trip #Sixers – 6:33 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through warmups before a status decision for tonight. – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin: “He’s earning these minutes.” Martin has played more than 20 minutes in 12 straight appearances. – 6:25 PM
Heat took lead with 46 seconds left last night.
Fellow countrymen Furkan Korkmaz and Heat big man Omer Yurtseven sharing a moment here in Miami #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i74nlHsIRS – 6:09 PM
Nate McMillan, on meeting with Kevin Knox and trying to fit him in: “Right now, I’m focused on the game tonight. I did meet with him right before our walkthrough. He came in yesterday (when Hawks were in Miami) and passed his physical.” – 6:00 PM
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with elbow soreness. It is the second night of a home-road back-to-back, and Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton are already out tonight. – 5:51 PM
From earlier — Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat second to one? Here’s a scout’s-eye view of the East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has the Heat calculus changed on Yurtseven vs. Dedmon? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for Philadelphia with elbow soreness for tonight‘s game in Miami. – 4:59 PM
The #Sixers add Joel Embiid to the injury report. He’s questionable with elbow soreness – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat with elbow soreness. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce: “Everybody knows I want to keep playing. So I guess this is the best route for me.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at just how good Caleb Martin’s defense was vs. Trae Young – 4:10 PM
Braxton Key’s 10-Day contract with the #Sixers is up. He will re-join the Delaware Blue Coats, per team official. – 3:34 PM
Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Judge Jimmy Butler not by what he says about Max Strus but by what he does alongside. That’s where the respectful handshakes come into play. – 3:21 PM
I’ll piggyback on @Dan Greenberg‘s point here. There’s so much wrong w/this.
1- ugh, personnel.
2- PHI doesn’t respect any shooter.
3- no one cutting or trying to help
4- C’s always get pulled into the mismatch game. It’s catnip. Throw everything else out because of the mismatch pic.twitter.com/G4GuZdJcJP – 3:04 PM
Kings, 76ers reportedly talked Simmons trade; Sacramento could be third team, take Harris nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/kin… – 3:00 PM
No friends in the industry… my brothers been my brothers, man… pic.twitter.com/P0E56DX3Ao – 3:00 PM
Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM
Last two-minute report says there was a missed def. 3-seconds on John Collins, an uncalled travel on Trae and on the Kevin Huerter inbounds TO “Tucker (MIA) pulls Collins’ (ATL) shorts away from his body and restricts his ability to get to the pass.” – 2:03 PM
