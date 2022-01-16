Clippers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-23) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 94, San Antonio Spurs 101 (Final)

Brandon Rahbar

Thunder loss + Clippers loss + Spurs win + Blazers win + Celtics win = big night for the OKC draft picks.

Clippers have lost 5 of their last 7 and have an upcoming 8 game road trip. 6 of the 8 vs teams with winning records.

Tankathon sims could get real fun for Thunder fans.

Mirjam Swanson

The Clippers didn’t have it.

But then they did.

And then they did not.

Ty Lue’s team is having a hell of a time scoring lately, and it cost them again Saturday in San Antonio.

ocregister.com/2022/01/15/cli…

Jeff McDonald

The triple take: Spurs 101, Clippers 94

1. Spurs need both parts of their D&D backcourt to be effective (duh).

2. Landale helped pick up the Jak slack.

3. Fourth quarter defense (and the Clippers’ own ineptitude) got the Spurs over.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…

Law Murray

Clippers scored 94 points on 38/100 FGs tonight in San Antonio.

It’s the first time since March 2006 at Phoenix that Clippers failed to break 100 points while attempting at least 100 shots.

16 years. But they made the playoffs that season 😵‍💫 – 11:52 PM

Law Murray

This BLOB bucket from T Mann was the only points the Clippers scored in the last 7:24 of tonight’s game.

Spurs finished on a 14-2 run over that time, a turnaround that coincided with Marcus Morris coming in for Batum. Outside of Mann’s bucket, Clippers missed the other 10 shots. pic.twitter.com/j5uV1V8r69 – 11:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs

🗣 IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIT’S A SAN ANTONIO W, BABY!!

#PorVida | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/xXj4AQryZM – 11:27 PM

Andrew Greif

To paraphrase Amir Coffey, he felt the Clippers took good shots despite their long scoring droughts. But, when it wasn’t working, he was because of the same things Nico Batum ID’d earlier this week — the ball isn’t moving side to side. – 11:19 PM

Andrew Greif

100+ shots and 21+ offensive rebounds is usually a recipe for victory. Teams were 6-2 when doing that this season entering tonight. Clippers hit those benchmarks in their loss. – 11:17 PM

Paul Garcia

With the win the Spurs have moved from 13th to 12th out West.

Just 1.5 games behind Portland (10th) in the standings for a play-in spot.

48% of the season left to be played – 11:15 PM

Paul Garcia

In the fourth quarter tonight the Spurs held the Clippers to 14 points.

They hadn’t held an opponent below 20 points in a quarter since the Jazz game on 12/27/21. – 11:08 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Serge Ibaka: 10 points, 10 rebounds (seven offensive), +5 for the game.

Only other Clipper who wasn’t a minus: TMann = 0. – 11:06 PM

Law Murray

Tonight in San Antonio, Clippers failed to make a field goal in:

– the last 4:11 of first quarter

– the first 3:46 of second quarter

– the last 4:18 of game

That’s more than 12 minutes of bucket-less offense. A quarter and change. On a night LA shot 8 FTs in a 7-point loss. – 11:05 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs were able to hold on for the win while scoring a season low 36 points in the paint.

The 22 points from the FT line helped with the lack of paint scoring. – 11:04 PM

San Antonio Spurs

SPURS WIN!!! 🎉👏

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/mwsushMjUb – 11:02 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs picked up their 6th win in crunch time this season in 19 tries.

Derrick and Dejounte accounted for all 8 of their points in crunch time. – 11:02 PM

Kyle Goon

There can’t be much rationalizing for a blowout of this magnitude. Denver’s without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jeff Green and Bones Hyland have run wild. The Clippers, without Paul George, beat the Nuggets earlier this week. The Lakers have had plenty of rest. – 11:00 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Spurs 101, Clippers 94 – Final – Ty Lue: “Just couldn’t score the basketball. Had too many six, seven minutes where we couldn’t score the basketball.” – 11:00 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs are now 7-6 as favorites and 13-3 when leading by 15 points in a game. – 10:59 PM

Paul Garcia

“It looked like he didn’t miss a step.” – Landale on Derrick White returning with 19 points in his return. – 10:57 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Back in LA on Monday. pic.twitter.com/0gRFa2ucQB – 10:57 PM

Paul Garcia

“Overall I thought we did a good job of sticking together, weathering the storm.” – Landale on the team’s composure after the Clippers erased their big lead. – 10:56 PM

Paul Garcia

“Just play hard. Do the nitty, gritty dirty work.” – Jock Landale on his mindset going into the game tonight knowing he’d be starting.

Landale said the team was desperate for a win tonight. – 10:55 PM

Chris Palmer

Since Kyrie, Kawhi, PG, Simmons, AD, Conley won’t make the All-Star Game. There’s gonna be a whole lot of new All-Stars. – 10:54 PM

Paul Garcia

“We’ve got to put some wins together to get back in this thing.” – Derrick White on the team wanting to get healthy and back into the playoff/play-in picture. – 10:53 PM

Paul Garcia

“It felt good. The first half I felt a little tired, tried to get my wind back.” – Derrick White on returing to the court.

He said he felt better in the second half. – 10:52 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte doing what he does best! ✨

#NBAAllStar | #DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/5Pm3YeitA2 – 10:44 PM

Law Murray

Clippers failed to score in last 4:18 of the game, mirroring their close to the first quarter and start of the second quarter. Literally ran out of buckets.

San Antonio wins 101-94, ending game on 8-0 run. Spurs take season series 2-1, Clippers fall to 21-23 this season. – 10:44 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs end their 5-game losing streak with a close win over the Clippers.

The Spurs are now…

…16-27 overall

…8-12 at home

…9-16 against the West pic.twitter.com/dtvBnw30Kt – 10:43 PM

Andrew Greif

Clippers lose in San Antonio, 101-94. They scored six points in the final 9 minutes and none in the final 4. – 10:43 PM

Law Murray

Clippers very small to close: Starters and Bledsoe with Zubac out – 10:39 PM

San Antonio Spurs

patience is key 🔑

@Derrick White has scored or assisted on half our points this quarter! pic.twitter.com/ffOrdFiABg – 10:37 PM

Paul Garcia

Back to back buckets by Dejounte Murray in crunch time.

He has 16 points now and gives the Spurs a 3 point lead.

Murray’s 16 points:

8 in the paint

8 from mid-range – 10:36 PM

Law Murray

Going to be very interesting to see how Clippers close, because Dejounte is most sure of his offense when he’s hunted Zubac/Ibaka/Hartenstein. And San Antonio has not been confident late in these games.

97-94 San Antonio lead, 3:24 left. Jackson/Morris: 22 points, 9/29 FGs. – 10:36 PM

Law Murray

Really bad foul by Keldon Johnson before the inbound.

But Jackson misses the FT, his first attempt of the game. – 10:34 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

🚫 Block by Ibaka 🚫

📺 @BallySportWest | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/30C7iRGZCJ – 10:33 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs enter crunch time 5-13.

44% of their games have gone down to crunch time – 10:33 PM

Paul Garcia

17 points for Derrick White in his return game.

9 points from 3PT

6 points in the paint

2 points from the foul line

He’s tied with Keldon as the leading scorer on the team – 10:33 PM

Law Murray

Derrick White has arguably been Spurs’ best player tonight. And he was critical last month vs Clippers as well.

Second unit did their part. Starters going to determine this one. – 10:31 PM

Andrew Greif

It switches so fast for the Clippers this season. They have two points in what has nearly been four minutes. San Antonio closing. – 10:31 PM

Law Murray

Effort has been there for Clippers. Execution remains shaky as hell, so Morris back in to give the offense a fulcrum – 10:29 PM

Law Murray

Eric Bledsoe is in full turbo mode in this second half. – 10:28 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Ibaka beating the buzzer.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/11vSpiOOV8 – 10:28 PM

Law Murray

Effort is going to complete this comeback, and Tyronn Lue calls a quality control timeout with Clippers holding largest lead at 92-87. Unlike last month, San Antonio not looking as spry in this no rest game.

7:13 left to play. Rare game where Clippers hold edge in rebounds + TOs – 10:26 PM

Jeff McDonald

Not to pummel home a point from yesterday, but without Poeltl the Spurs are getting absolutely clocked on the offensive boards. Clippers have 19 ORB and we’ve still got 7:13 to play. – 10:26 PM

Andrew Greif

The Clippers have tied their season high with 17 offensive rebounds. They’d done it twice before (vs. Sacramento, vs. Brooklyn). – 10:20 PM

Jeff McDonald

The Spurs got a 16-point lead, then played as if at least some of the Clippers wouldn’t eventually rise to the level of “competent NBA player.” Now they’re going to have to fight out the final 10 minutes to win. – 10:18 PM

Law Murray

8-0 Clippers run to start fourth quarter means

16-point San Antonio lead is GONE.

88-85 Clippers and Pop takes an early timeout with 10:21 left in regulation. This is the same game Spurs played last night. pic.twitter.com/E3EhaEaNJO – 10:17 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Back-to-back threes! 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/PHfZ2xlBzJ – 10:17 PM

Paul Garcia

The Clips have erased the Spurs’ 16 point lead.

Clips by 1 – 10:17 PM

Jeff McDonald

Lead gone. Clippers up 86-85. – 10:16 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Spurs 85, Clippers 80 – End 3 – Clippers looking like they’ll break 90 for the first time in a couple games, anyway. That was a good third quarter: 13 for 25 (52%), 7 for 13 (53.8%), outscore their hosts 33-29.

Coffey with 10 of those points. – 10:15 PM

San Antonio Spurs

4️⃣th quarter time! pic.twitter.com/BnioRR2azH – 10:14 PM

Law Murray

Getting into bonus early saved Spurs from completely losing the lead, as they outscored Clippers 12-0 on 3rd quarter FTs. Mind you, San Antonio is worst team in NBA at getting to line, Clippers are best at defending without fouling.

San Antonio up 85-80 through 3 quarters. – 10:14 PM

Paul Garcia

3Q: Spurs by 5

Clips take the 3Q 33-29

The Clippers have taken the edge in 3PT scoring.

The Spurs are a +12 from the FT line pic.twitter.com/Lelo8ZBrRQ – 10:14 PM

Andrew Greif

The Clippers will go into the fourth quarter trailing 85-80. They won the third quarter by four points. Amir Coffey had 10 points in the quarter and 20 overall. – 10:14 PM

Jeff McDonald

The Spurs seemed a basket or two from breaking the game open in the third quarter. Instead, they’ll go into the 4Q ahead 85-80. Better than trailing, but have to worry if that lack of urgency comes back to bite them. – 10:12 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Brandon getting banged up, got up, contested, recoiled, contested … and the Clippers got the stop. – 10:12 PM

Jeff McDonald

Terance Mann spent half that defensive possession on the ground after running into a Eubanks screen.

The Spurs wound up with a shot-clock violation. – 10:11 PM

Law Murray

Serge Ibaka 3-ball v valuable rn. – 10:11 PM

Andrew Greif

Clippers came into tonight allowing 17.5 opponent free-throw attempts per game, fewest in the NBA. Tonight hasn’t fit that trend. Spurs have taken 21 free throws with just over 13 minutes still to play. – 10:10 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Jump Mann!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/gGie699J2n – 10:06 PM

Andrew Greif

Amir Coffey has again been indispensable for the Clippers, with 20 points. His 26 minutes also tie Morris for a team high. Ty Lue said before tipoff he’s under a bit of a minutes restriction, but the Clippers need every minute they can get from him. – 10:04 PM

Paul Garcia

The Clippers cut the Spurs’ once 16 point lead down to 7.

Coffey with 20 points to lead the Clips

Clips have tied the Spurs at the 3PT line.

That was a big advantage for SA in the first half – 10:03 PM

Law Murray

Ty Lue and Zu had an extended convo when Zu checked out, presumably about Keldon Johnson’s spin cycle off Coffey that led to a bucket.

While that was going on, Clippers cut San Antonio lead down to 77-70. Coffey with 20, and it looks like he should have a new career high tonight – 10:02 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Caffeination Collaboration.

@coffeyshop_ ➡️ @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/mnCTE1SqHs – 9:57 PM

Mirjam Swanson

3s by Nico, Amir and Reggie help the Clippers chip into the Spurs’ lead a bit: It’s now eight points: 66-58.

Nico’s first, Reggie’s first and Amir’s third 3. Where’d the be without that guy on the two-way deal? (He’s currently 4 for 8, 3 for 6 from 3 for 13.) – 9:56 PM

Law Murray

The Clippers have been at their best when the Spurs have been their most generous. I feel like Pop has been patient but some of these passes have been just poor decisions.

San Antonio still leads 66-58 with 8:20 left in third quarter following Jackson’s 3 after Vassell turnover. – 9:54 PM

Law Murray

Landale’s ability to shoot just put the record skip on Zubac’s closeout.

Needless to say, you don’t get that with Jakob Poeltl – 9:51 PM

Law Murray

Spurs are in bonus last 9:19 of third quarter and have a 64-52 lead. – 9:51 PM

Law Murray

McDermott was chilling for most of that possession just waiting for the catch. Batum rushed out and fouled him shooting the 3. – 9:48 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

The Bigs are ballin’.

@Ivica Zubac : 6 PTS / 3-5 FG / 8 REB

@Isaiah Hartenstein : 6 PTS / 3-3 FG pic.twitter.com/nJkiwZjrCN – 9:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs advantage halfway through!

Second half begins now!!

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/XZOOD9XQsv – 9:46 PM

Law Murray

Clippers have been outscore by 10+ points in 5 of the last 7 2nd quarters. – 9:46 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Two down two to go. pic.twitter.com/SG4vp8kMGa – 9:40 PM

Law Murray

Clippers could obviously use a good second half from Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson. Those two combined for 12 points on 5/15 FGs in first half.

It’s not all bad. At least Morris made a couple of 3s, and both have two assists each. Jackson has only one TO, Morris has none. – 9:38 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

The hustle by @coffeyshop_.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/iuT6wf9FbL – 9:36 PM

Paul Garcia

Shooting stats at the half

Both teams are shooting pretty well in the paint, but San Antonio was the better shooting team on jumpers pic.twitter.com/q7jWT0wsPf – 9:34 PM

Law Murray

San Antonio up 56-47 at halftime. Every point of that margin correlates with every minute Clippers didn’t make a shot to end 1st quarter and start 2nd quarter.

Derrick White came back from the ‘rona and scored 13 2nd quarter points, as many as entire LAC bench for game so far. – 9:33 PM

Paul Garcia

Half: Spurs by 9

SA takes the 2Q 35-25

Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 9 points

Spurs up by 11 on jumpers (mid-range + 3s) pic.twitter.com/rzOPhjxv0Y – 9:32 PM

Jeff McDonald

Jock Landale leads all Spurs starters with four rebounds in the first half. All of them have come at the offensive end. – 9:31 PM

Andrew Greif

Halftime: San Antonio 56, Clippers 47

Spurs have led by as many as 16. White has 13 for SAS. Coffey has 10 to lead LAC.

Clippers have 12 OREB, four more than SAS, which pounded LAC on the offensive glass last time they met. Only 8 pts generated from those Clippers boards. – 9:31 PM

Jeff McDonald

Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. Not the world’s best finish to the first half, but they’ll lead the Clippers 56-47 at break.

Nice return to competition for Derrick White, who is already up to 13 points. – 9:31 PM

Andrew Greif

Derrick White has shot 3-for-3 from behind the arc in this second quarter.

The Clippers as a whole are 3-10 this quarter. – 9:29 PM

Law Murray

San Antonio with a quality control timeout after a Coffey 3. They’re still up 54-43 with just under 2 minutes left in first half. – 9:27 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs enter 12-3 when leading by 15 points.

Derrick White with 11 points in his return to lead the team in scoring at the moment – 9:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs

good to have you back @Derrick White ! 💯

dialed in with 8 straight in the 2nd 💦 pic.twitter.com/j139OkjxAq – 9:25 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

HELLO NASTY!!! 🤯

Welcome Back @Isaiah Hartenstein.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hXnkW9Q5yG – 9:22 PM

Law Murray

Hartenstein making an impact right away, finishing a dunk ATO from Bledsoe as well as getting two more shots to drop from Bledsoe. Those two are 5/7 from field, rest of bench 1/12.

Dejounte started hunting Hartenstein on other end, and Spurs heating up from deep to lead 49-38. – 9:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Welcome back, Isaiah: 3-3 for six points in six minutes. On a minute limit, though, so looks like Zu’s about to sub in.

Clippers trail, 49-38 (4:04 – 2nd) – 9:20 PM

San Antonio Spurs

POV: you’re sitting baseline and Lonnie takes FLIGHT

@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bE155VFGKB – 9:18 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

BL3️⃣DSOE. 💪

📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/UvdFIe0RBr – 9:17 PM

Jeff McDonald

The Clippers went without a field goal for a 7:57 span of the first half, managing one point in that span. They are lucky the Spurs are only ahead by 10 at this point. – 9:15 PM

Law Murray

Clippers bench had missed their first 10 shots and surrendered 12-0 run before Bledsoe 3.

That was a field goal drought of 8 minutes, 26 seconds.

San Antonio leads 35-25. We’re close to naming these bricks like you see here. pic.twitter.com/k4Go7c1LEL – 9:14 PM

Andrew Greif

The Clippers went nearly eight minutes between field goals. Eric Bledsoe’s three 8:14 before halftime is their first FG since 4:11 to play in the first quarter. – 9:14 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs enter 13-6 when leading by double digits.

This is their 1st 10-point lead since January 1, 2022. – 9:12 PM

Andrew Greif

Isaiah Hartenstein has checked in for his first action since Dec. 18 with 9 minutes to go before halftime. – 9:11 PM

Paul Garcia

Derrick White with a quick 8 points off the bench.

Spurs have their largest lead of 9 points – 9:10 PM

Law Murray

Isaiah Hartenstein is officially back, subbing in for Serge Ibaka (0/4 FGs).

Clippers shooting a cool 26.7% FGs and on the wrong side of a 10-0 San Antonio run. – 9:09 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

+1 after one quarter of action. pic.twitter.com/L1fyMXwozg – 9:09 PM

Paul Garcia

1Q: Clippers 22, Spurs 21

Lonnie 9 pts | Batum 6 pts

If this game ends up below 100 for each team, that’s a good sign for the Spurs.

They’re 9-1 when holding opps below 100. – 9:06 PM

Law Murray

Clippers ended the last 4:11 of the opening quarter without a field goal, which hopefully everyone here is used to by now.

Nicolas Batum added another free throw off of a steal to give Clippers a 22-21 lead despite the 30.8% shooting. San Antonio has 5:6 assist-turnover ratio. – 9:05 PM

San Antonio Spurs

THROW IT DOWN!! 🔥

@Lonnie Walker capped off 6 consecutive points with this emphatic slam! He’s got 9 in the first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/utRGK569cq – 9:04 PM

Law Murray

Clippers second unit: Bledsoe/Boston/Mann/Ibaka, with Batum cycling back in to relieve Morris – 9:01 PM

Law Murray

Spurs back court right now pic.twitter.com/2CfsztTbBH – 9:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

THE PASS ➡️ THE FINISH

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/bViJKEXRXG – 9:00 PM

Mirjam Swanson

FWIW, the Spurs average the third-most first-quarter points in the NBA: 28.8 per opening period.

(And Lonnie Walker averages 4.1 of those — second to

Dejounte Murray’s 4.5.) – 8:58 PM

Jeff McDonald

Total bench unit now, with White and Primo entering. Spurs come out in a trap. – 8:58 PM

Law Murray

Lonnie Walker came in and missed the whole rim with his first shot of the game ATO, but I guess that’s all he needed for a warmup because he’s been perfect since.

Walker has 9 and tied the game at 21 after driving past Morris to flash the vert. Lue going to make his first subs – 8:56 PM

Paul Garcia

Strong start for Lonnie Walker IV with 9 points in the opening quarter.

4 paint points

3 points from outside

2 points from mid-range

Tied game at 21

White will check in after the timeout – 8:56 PM

Jeff McDonald

Nine points in three minutes on 4-5 shooting for Lonnie Walker, which is some kind of efficiency. – 8:55 PM

Law Murray

Batum already has a season-high in free throws made in a game (3) – 8:53 PM

Andrew Greif

Marcus Morris Sr. came into tonight shooting 32% overall and 17% from three in his last three games. So Morris starting 2-for-2, even if it’s just two shots, is notable. And it’s helped LAC maintain a 10-0 run. – 8:51 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Tough take.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/iPpo2un9QM – 8:51 PM

Law Murray

Batum’s 3rd and-one of the season and a Marcus Morris Sr. 3 caps an 8-0 Clippers run and forces a San Antonio timeout.

Clippers up 12-10 with 6:40 left in first quarter. This time Thursday, Clippers were down 13-2 in New Orleans. – 8:50 PM

Jeff McDonald

This vintage of the Clippers ain’t very good. If the Spurs would stop turning the ball over, might be in decent shape to take advantage of it. – 8:45 PM

San Antonio Spurs

let’s get after it 🤟

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/HxWIK8tl3n – 8:25 PM

Jeff McDonald

The Spurs’ Jock Landale will draw his first NBA start in place of the ailing Jakob Poeltl vs. Clippers tonight. – 8:23 PM

Andrew Greif

Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Doug McDermott

Jock Landale

Devin Vassell

Dejounte Murray – 8:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson

Game 44

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Doug McDermott

Jock Landale

Devin Vassell

Dejounte Murray – 8:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn

Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Riverwalkin’ in style. pic.twitter.com/JFknJai0fg – 7:15 PM

Andrew Greif

Ty Lue said that Amir Coffey will have a slight restriction on his minutes vs. San Antonio. Hartenstein obviously will have a limit. – 7:09 PM

Law Murray

Ty Lue updates:

– Isaiah Hartenstein will return

– starting lineup will not change

– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump

– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much

– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray

– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM

Andrew Greif

Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play tonight, Ty Lue says. Hurt ankle has kept him out since Dec. 18. – 7:04 PM

Law Murray

Gregg Popovich says that Derrick White will play and that Jakob Poeltl is a gametime decision – 6:48 PM

Jeff McDonald

Derrick White is in tonight, Pop says.

Jakob Poeltl (back) is doubtful and likely a game-time decision. – 6:46 PM

Paul Garcia

“Derrick is available for the first time.” – Coach Pop on Derrick White.

Poeltl is a game time decision per Pop – 6:45 PM

Jeff McDonald

“He shot like (expletive), but he played his butt off.”

Doug McDermott spent the past two weeks in COVID protocols, surfing everything on Netflix (even “Emily in Paris”). He will spend the few days trying to recalibrate his jump shot.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM

Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM

Los Angeles Clippers

Dialin’ in. pic.twitter.com/D2xPQwngXv – 4:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Join us for our first-ever Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210!

🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers

⏰ 7:30PM CT

📍 @attcenter

📺 @BallySportsSA

🎟 bit.ly/3fuzbkA

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2

@HEB | #PorVida – 3:00 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs without Poeltl (2-5)

The Spurs without Murray (1-4)

The Spurs without White (0-5) – 2:56 PM

Paul Garcia

The Spurs when players are in or not in H&S protocols and/or reconditioning

10/20 – 11/01, Record 2-5

11/03 – 11/22, Record 2-7 (players in H&S protocols)

11/24 – 12/23, Record 9-6

12/26 – today, Record 2-9 (players in H&S protocols) – 2:48 PM