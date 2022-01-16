Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-28) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 107, Oklahoma City Thunder 102 (Final)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder loss + Clippers loss + Spurs win + Blazers win + Celtics win = big night for the OKC draft picks.

Clippers have lost 5 of their last 7 and have an upcoming 8 game road trip. 6 of the 8 vs teams with winning records.

Tankathon sims could get real fun for Thunder fans. – 1:22 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

First Thunder game I didn’t watch live in years (load management).

Just caught up.

Thoughts:

•SGA with 21-7, Dort with 17 and & Giddey double double is a good “bad” night for a young core.

•Bench Baze!

•Moose continues to Moose.

•Does OKC win this game with Kenrich? – 1:09 AM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Darius Garland on what it says about the #Cavs to win tonight: “We compete. We’re some dogs. That’s it. We’re some dogs. We have heart. We play hard every possession. And we fight to the end. That’s what coach, he preaches every day, and that’s what we try to do every night.” – 12:34 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

JB Bickerstaff on another huge night from Darius Garland

“He has a burning desire to do whatever it takes to win basketball games. Whatever is needed in those moments, he figures out a way to get it done. There is a fire that’s burning in him to go get the job done.” – 12:27 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

I asked Evan Mobley if he can tell when there is a mindset switch in Darius Garland to take over a game:

“You can just tell, he has a certain swagger when he’s on fire. When he’s like that, every shot that he shoots, I think it’s going in. He has the IT factor.” 🔥 – 12:20 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Lauri Markkanen on Darius Garland:

“We talk about Darius as the head of the snake, I feel like he’s that, we go as he goes.” 🐍 #LetEmKnow – 12:17 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Bones Hyland, 27 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Ayo Dosunmy, 21 pts, 4 reb, 10 ast

Evan Mobley, 20 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Josh Giddey, 11 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 22 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast. 1 blk

Cam Thomas, 20 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl – 12:09 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers are now 21-22.

That makes them the first LeBron James team to be below .500 this late in the season since his rookie year 2003-04 Cavaliers. – 11:12 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove

Road Work — 🙋🏻‍♂️🔵⚪️ @ Oklahoma City, Oklahoma instagram.com/kevinlove/p/CY… – 11:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Stretched his double-digit scoring streak to 1️⃣1️⃣ with 20 points tonight, including 16 in the second half!

🌟 RETWEET to vote #EvanMobley for #NBAAllStar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/kXQEPX5iN0 – 11:00 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Darius Garland created, assisted, or scored 65 points in 36.5 minutes in Cleveland’s 107-102 victory over Oklahoma City. – 10:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Mike Muscala has been managing an ankle issue throughout the season, which is part of the reason he’s played in short spurts. – 10:45 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Garland, 27pts, 11-20FG, 18asst, 5reb, stl; Mobley, 20pts, 8-14FG, 5reb, 2blk; Allen, 13pts, 5-9FG, game-hi 13reb; Love, 13pts, 5-11FG, 3-8 3ptFG; Markkanen, 12pts, 5reb, 4stl. pic.twitter.com/NJlOX50PWI – 10:44 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Darius Garland is the 3rd Cavaliers player over the last 25 seasons to score on 25+ points and assist on 40+ points in a game.

He joins LeBron James (3x) and Andre Miller (2x). – 10:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Darius Garland has permission to do whatever he damn pleases during the all-star game. He’s earned the right to wave off Steph and take Giannis 1-on-1 just for shits & giggles. Perhaps climb Embiid’s shoulders and create a basketball ManBearPig. Whatever u want. We got your back. – 10:43 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Stars don’t get much brighter than @Darius Garland 🌟

RETWEET to #LetEmKnow and send DG to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/dVbJucDH9V – 10:40 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove

27/18/5!!!!!???? #DariusGarland #NBAAllStar – 10:34 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs storm back from 18-pt deficit, complete Darius Garland’s masterpiece – win, 107-102, in OKC; CLE wraps up trip w/5-1 mark; Garland, 27pts, career- & NBA-season-tying-high 18asst; Mobley, 16pts in 2H; Markkanen drills huge 3ptFG w/11.6 to play; 2HFG: CLE, 56%, OKC, 37%. pic.twitter.com/L5D73DINCj – 10:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Weathered the storm ⛈ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6g3hdxSItg – 10:28 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

What a fun game. That wraps it up in OKC. #Cavs in 107-102.

Darius Garland finishes with 27 points and 18 assists and sets his new career-high as 18. It tied the most assists by any player this season in the NBA (Chris Paul). – 10:25 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Man Darius Garland is a stud

A little bit of everything tonight

There’s just a comfort level with the ball in his hands at the end of these games

27 points/18 assists in a win – 10:22 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Comeback complete! #LetEmKnow – 10:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

headed back on the road starting Monday pic.twitter.com/Xrudh4W3B6 – 10:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Darius Garland tonight:

27 PTS

18 AST (career high)

2 TOV

He joins LeBron James as the only Cav with that many assists in a game in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rFeEmraLnK – 10:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

LAUR-THREEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLgK4LiUta – 10:17 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

#LetEmKnow, baby! 🗣

📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xZI5NQnQ4I – 10:17 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That’s a new career-high in assists for #Cavs Darius Garland, as he has 17 assists. – 10:15 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🌟 17 ASSISTS 🌟

#DariusGarland | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5PeMuFyHXd – 10:14 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

what a find on the break!

@BazleyDarius ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/JfCp2m95k8 – 10:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Garland with a no-look lob to Evan Mobley for the slam. Cavs up four with 40 seconds left.

That was pretty. – 10:14 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

BIG BUCKET MOBLEY 👍 pic.twitter.com/WmJuRQ8mEb – 10:13 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

flooooat it in there ☄️

@BazleyDarius ➡️ @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/etKUh3b1Rr – 10:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey (6) has as many turnovers as the Cavaliers (6) tonight.

Cleveland has only scored nine points off OKC’s 14 turnovers, though. – 10:05 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

👌 WINDL3R 👌 pic.twitter.com/2M88rdJ0Sf – 10:01 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Darius Garland in 3Q – 14pts, 5-6FG, 8asst; now with 23pts, 15asst; #Cavs close 3Q on 9-0 run, lead after trailing by 18. pic.twitter.com/WcX4QIB9vr – 9:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Big fourth quarter coming on @BallySportsCLE! – 9:49 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

14 PTS. 10 ASTS.

IN THE THIRD QUARTER.

#DariusGarland | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/08GGFuHljh – 9:48 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

That was a heck of a third quarter for Darius Garland. MY GOODNESS.

Garland with 14 points and EIGHT assists in the 3rd quarter.

Cavs close the 3rd on a 9-0 run, and it’s a two-point game against OKC.

And there’s one quarter of action left on @BallySportsCLE – 9:48 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was quite the run there to close the third, #Cavs cut the lead to 2 points after Darius Garland’s 3 made free throws. Thunder lead 85-83 to start the fourth quarter.

Cavs outscore the Thunder 37-29 in the third quarter. 14 of Garland’s 23 points came in the third. – 9:47 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder committed a shot-clock violation and fouled a 3-point in the final two seconds of the third.

Cleveland scores 37 in the quarter, and now trails OKC 85-83. – 9:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

2 fast ✌️

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fTVZvBhXqY – 9:41 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

17 PTS

14 AST

@Darius Garland is making things happen in the third!

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qm1smlJe16 – 9:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland is doing all he can to keep the Cavs in this game. He has 17 points and 14 assists after that pass to Kevin Love for the 3.

Thunder lead 81-73 with 2:37 to go in the third. They’ve cut OKC’s lead to 8 with a 17-7 run by the Cavs. – 9:38 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD just walked out of the Barclays Center with a little bit of a limp — but sounded hopeful that the injury wasn’t too serious. Didn’t think it was as bad as when Zaza fell into him. Doesn’t know if he’ll travel to Cleveland yet — will wait to see what MRI says. – 9:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

that’s just good basketball ⚡️

@Josh Giddey ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/5d1X6irMEo – 9:28 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

DG’s 10th assist of the night was a beauty! 😍

📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/FTzf6KargY – 9:26 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has recorded his second game this season with 20-or-more points and 3-or-more steals (10/23/21 at CLE), and the 10th time in his career. – 9:22 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mike Muscala didn’t play in the first half, but he’s starting the second half in place of Derrick Favors. – 9:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Day’Ron Sharpe (12 points, career-high 10 rebounds) has recorded his first-career double-double.

At 20 years, 70 days old, Sharpe is the fourth-youngest player to record a double-double in franchise history:

Derrick Favors

Cliff T. Robinson

Jarrett Allen – 9:13 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs looked like a team at the end of a trip in 1H, Thunder have led entire way – up, 56-46; CLE, 38%FG, 21% 3ptFG, OKC, 49%, 46%; reb: OKC, 33, CLE, 18; CLE, just 1 T.O.; Garland, 9pts, 4-10FG, 5asst; Allen, 8pts, 3-5FG, 9reb; Markkanen, 7pts, 2stl; bench, combined 5-15FG. pic.twitter.com/JpE5LGSvpY – 9:08 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first half, Thunder lead #Cavs 56-46. Isaac Okoro took a bad fall there, but got up and shook it off, making both free throws.

Cavs are struggling on the boards, as the Thunder are outrebounding the Cavs 33-18. 24 of OKC’s rebounds are defensive rebounds. – 9:04 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Bring it in the second half.

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 9:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

extra possession, make it count

@BazleyDarius | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/VPaN1fYDsH – 8:59 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Elite passing from DG 🤩

📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/I2JIohef9U – 8:59 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mentioned it this week on Locked on #Thunder but per cleaning the glass Lu Dort is 22-48 (46%) from the corner 3, and 69-236 (29%) on non-corner 3’s. 32% overall from distance this year. – 8:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

It’s actually impressive that the horns set there went no where for OKC. – 8:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort remains on fire from the corner, OKC has to find him more looks there. – 8:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley has had a few opportunities to iso Allen that he passed up which is a sign of progress. Since going to the bench, he has done a better job of helping the flow of the offense. – 8:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I’m here for all the Mamadi Diakite minutes. Can’t dunk one from the free throw line if you don’t try. – 8:49 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Mamadi menace 😈

@_mdiakite | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7CP4ZjK8B9 – 8:48 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

One does not simply score on @Evan Mobley 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hTJ5Zw9yBN – 8:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins does such a great job of staying between his man and the rim. Incredible foot work. – 8:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Clearly reuniting with Mamadi Diakite is bringing the best out of Ty Jerome. – 8:42 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

awareness 100

@_mdiakite ➡️ @Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/AjsMBKTr8Z – 8:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, Thunder lead the #Cavs 32-24. Cavs shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from 3.

Darius Garland leads with 6 pts and 4 assists. – 8:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Still early in OKC. #LetEmKnow – 8:37 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

LU CAGE POWER MAN 💪

@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2Jwd2OuuNS – 8:34 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was a heck of a pass by #Cavs Darius Garland to Isaac Okoro, who drew the foul on his shot attempt. – 8:30 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Early minutes for Mamadi Diakite tonight. Daigneault going with Diakite and Bazley at the four and five. – 8:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The DG to JA connection never gets old 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dBZSXmF6OK – 8:28 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

This team looks like (dated movie reference alert!) the Cleveland team from Major League 2. – 8:27 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In honor of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl reminds the @PaycomCenter crowd of the importance of Dr. King’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/nlAGxycdq1 – 8:27 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Could easily argue that Darius Garland is a better player than Ja Morant. – 8:22 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

What a dime from @Darius Garland 🤩

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LIR15xTViC – 8:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

It’s really early, but you can already see how Mobley and Allen are going to make Shai think twice around the basket. – 8:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The rook gets us on the board! 👏

📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/AYFb5QA1qM – 8:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Different sleeve/sock/whatever it’s called combo for SGA tonight. pic.twitter.com/FBjFTumLtb – 8:15 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Matt Pinto is filling in for Chris Fisher (contact tracing) tonight on the Thunder TV broadcast. – 8:10 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD with a real nice 1st quarter after resting on Thursday night. He’s got 15 points, three rebounds and two assists already in 12 minutes. Looks refreshed after sitting against OKC. Nets just need to keep their foot on the gas in this one. – 8:07 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Filling in on the radio broadcast again tonight with Gideon Hamilton. Matt Pinto is sliding over to fill in for Chris Fisher on the TV side. Tune in to hear me say “oooooh” repeatedly after every neat Josh Giddey pass. – 8:03 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

GAME TIME! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w0JQ40gAmP – 8:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors on trade talk: “I think every year I’ve been in the league, my name’s been in trade rumors … I’m pretty much used to it. I don’t really pay attention to it. I try to control what I can control. I try to, like coach says, keep my feet grounded where I’m at.” – 7:49 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Rajon Rondo is out here on the floor putting up shots and doing some work with coaches J.J. Outlaw and Andrew Olson.

He’s out for tonight’s game. – 7:36 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s game here in OKC, the final game of this road trip:

Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:32 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

gettin’ warm ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0QG2UJh4hZ – 7:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Saturday’s starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6vj3B9flVm – 7:30 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs starters v. OKC:

Garland

Stevens

Markkanen

Mobley

Allen – 7:04 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

One more before we head home! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CXCsYZ4EzA – 6:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski is inactive tonight and will be back with the Blue when OKC heads back on the road. He was called up to be around the team tonight at home. – 6:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Poku will be inactive tonight, per Daigneault. Poku will not be with the Thunder on its upcoming four-game road trip. – 6:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC is back to going big tonight against Cavs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Derrick Favors – 6:30 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Cavs:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Robinson-Earl

– Favors

Aaron Wiggins had started 13 of the last 15. – 6:29 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Roby is back from health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight. – 6:28 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

when i say brick i mean brick 🥶 pic.twitter.com/S1vYmp14IU – 6:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Roby has been upgraded to available. OKC is now only down Kenrich Williams. – 5:50 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Rajon Rondo is still listed as OUT for (hamstring soreness) for tonight’s game here in OKC. – 5:40 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

#Cavs injury update:

Rajon Rondo remains OUT tonight with hamstring soreness. – 5:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Let’s finish this trip right!

🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder

🕗 8:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/DVeYHGrKpq – 4:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

After a strong win over the Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple offensive categories, the Thunder will look to continue its stretch of strong offensive execution against the Cavs.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/YVYll95u2r pic.twitter.com/o28vCIx9u0 – 2:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Fourth career 30+ point game in the bag 🎒

@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aleksej Pokusevski has been recalled from the Blue and will be available tonight against Cleveland, the Thunder announced. – 2:13 PM