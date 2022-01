Cooking is a little different if there are cameras in your face, marks to hit and a studio audience watching. Of course, there’s also a thrill in cooking on TV. As Adyre Mason, chef/owner at The Veggie, a vegan restaurant in Huntsville, experienced while taping an episode of Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay” which airs 8 p.m. central Jan. 20. It’s the first ever TV appearance for Mason, “There’s a lot more attention, a lot more fanfare than cooking isolated in a restaurant,” Mason says.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO