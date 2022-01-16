Jackson Center Police recieves grant for K-9 unit

FILE: Photo of K-9 unit

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police Department in Shelby County was one of many police agencies across the country, but the only in Ohio, to receive a grant to purchase K-9 police dogs.

The grant comes from American Kennel Club Reunite, the largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service provider in the country, who raised funds through AKC dog clubs and community members while matching donations three-to-one.

Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence, AKC said in a release.

A total of 95 grants have been awarded since the start of the program.

