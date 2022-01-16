ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Center, OH

Jackson Center Police recieves grant for K-9 unit

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fG0n3_0dmyhtSC00
FILE: Photo of K-9 unit

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police Department in Shelby County was one of many police agencies across the country, but the only in Ohio, to receive a grant to purchase K-9 police dogs.

The grant comes from American Kennel Club Reunite, the largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service provider in the country, who raised funds through AKC dog clubs and community members while matching donations three-to-one.

Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence, AKC said in a release.

A total of 95 grants have been awarded since the start of the program.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Moving truck catches fire on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Multiple families had furniture and other personal belongings damaged after a moving truck caught fire on I-70 Monday afternoon. “It ended up being a trailer full of furniture for more than one family and it was fully loaded,” said Michael Muhl, Battalion Chief at the Huber Heights Fire Department. “It was a brake problem with the trailer that started the fire.”
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Jackson Center, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ice resurfacing machine explodes inside Kentucky ice rink

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A video posted to Twitter shows the shocking moment inside an ice rink when an ice resurfacing machine exploded while skaters were on the ice. Employees were replacing a propane tank on the ice resurfacing machine at the Lexington Ice Center in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday when a leak caused the explosion, WKYT reported. One of the business’ owners, David Christopher, told the station nobody was injured, and there was no damage caused by the explosion.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
82K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy