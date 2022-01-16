ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Not Losing Faith In Patriots, Massive Bet After Tough Start

By Patrick McAvoy
 2 days ago
Julian Edelman has a lot riding on the New England Patriots to say the least. The former Patriots wideout placed a massive $100,000 wager down this past week that New England...

