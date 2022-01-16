ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores in wild-card round

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Boyd caught four passes for 26 yards and one touchdown on five targets against Las Vegas on Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Bengals QB Joe Burrow finds Tyler Boyd for TD just before stepping out of bounds

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow to bring the team success it hasn't had in a long, long time. The quarterback is on his way to doing that in Saturday's wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On third-and-4 near the end of the first half, Burrow scrambled out of the pocket and somehow found Tyler Boyd for a 10-yard touchdown.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
blackchronicle.com

Raiders vs. Bengals live score, updates, highlights from NFL wild-card playoff game

The Bengals will host the Raiders in the NFL’s first wild-card game in 2022. Cincinnati clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the team defeated the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17. Joe Burrow was benched the following week, during the Bengals’ 21-16 loss to the Browns, and got some extra time to prepare for his first playoff game. Meanwhile, Derek Carr is coming off a wild 35-32 overtime win against the Chargers that granted Las Vegas the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Playoff Wild Card Results: Bills and Bengals clinch Divisional Round spot

The much anticipated NFL playoffs got underway on Saturday, January 15, but what are the results from the Wild Card Round so far? Let’s examine the results from Wild Card Weekend and what those results mean in terms of the 2022 NFL playoff bracket. NFL Playoffs | NFC Wild...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Wild Card Weekend: Raiders vs. Bengals Thread

In the first Wild Card game of the weekend, quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders head to the midwest to take on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow and the Bengals are looking for their first playoff win since 1991. A win would end the longest playoff winning drought in the league. Meanwhile, the Raiders also hold a pretty long playoff drought that they would like to end.
NFL
Kingsport Times-News

NFL wild-card round: Bills rout Patriots, Bengals earn first playoff win since 1991

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen broke the team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals awards in Wild Card win over Raiders

What a win for the Cincinnati Bengals players, the fans and the city of Cincinnati. In it, a number of individual players and moments cemented the big victory. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the awards given out in the Bengals’ Wild Card win over the Raiders!
