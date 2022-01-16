ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Contained in wild-card round

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mixon ran for 48 yards on 17 carries and caught four passes for 28 yards on five...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
Bengals.com

What Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor And The Bengals Said After The AFC Wild Card Win Over The Raiders

Can you take us through the fourth down stop the defense made to win the game for you today?. "Germaine Pratt — you know, it was really all those guys, but with Germaine (making that interception), I thought it was very fitting because he's been a guy that's been all about taking the ball away all season. He got the one earlier in the season against Minnesota, and he's done it multiple times. He's always a guy that when we watch the tape, he's trying to punch the ball out, rake it out, whatever he's got to do. So for him to get the pick on the last play of the game, it's really just fitting of what he's been all about. He finished it off for us the right way."
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
NewsBreak
Battle Red Blog

Wild Card Weekend: Raiders vs. Bengals Thread

In the first Wild Card game of the weekend, quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders head to the midwest to take on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow and the Bengals are looking for their first playoff win since 1991. A win would end the longest playoff winning drought in the league. Meanwhile, the Raiders also hold a pretty long playoff drought that they would like to end.
Kingsport Times-News

NFL wild-card round: Bills rout Patriots, Bengals earn first playoff win since 1991

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen broke the team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
CBS Sports

Jerome Boger and officials from Raiders-Bengals game not expected to work again in playoffs, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Wild Card Weekend matchup was a thrilling game that came down to the very last play, but it was also an afternoon that was dominated by embarrassing gaffes from the officiating crew. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jerome Boger and his crew are not expected to officiate again this postseason after their performance Saturday.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Picks up concussion

Hendrickson suffered a concussion during Saturday's wild-card win against the Raiders. Now that he's in the protocol for head injuries, Hendrickson's status will be one to watch in advance of the divisional round. Through 17 appearances (including postseason) since arriving in Cincinnati as a free agent in the offseason, he's been a regular in the box score, with at least a half sack in 14 different games.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Disappointing output in win

Higgins had only one catch for 10 yards on four targets in Saturday's win over the Raiders. Teammates Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah did most of the Bengals' damage in the win. That's the one drag on Higgins' value -- the Bengals have multiple options in the passing game, so he's not guaranteed a heavy volume each week.
