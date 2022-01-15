ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss men's basketball vs. No. 4 Auburn video highlights, score

By Trisha Easto, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

The Ole Miss Rebels hosted the Auburn Tigers in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2 SEC) lost to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) are coming off a win against Alabama.

Ole Miss couldn't hold a once 14-point lead, losing to Auburn 80-71. Broadcasters said Auburn is projected to be the No. 1 overall seed on Monday.

Here are the top plays from the game:

Smith hits a 3 as Tigers try to hold onto lead

Tigers' Jabari Smith hits a 3-pointer to extend the Tigers lead to 7 points.

Rebels' Brakefield with an alley-oop slam to cut the Tigers lead

Rebels' Jaemyn Brakefield does it again, another dunk to cut back on the Tigers lead.

Jaemyn Brakefield's throwdown ties the game

Ole Miss is staying in this game as Jaemyn Brakefield follows through to tie the game at 58.

Auburn takes the lead with another Green Jr. three

Auburn takes its first lead since the 13-minute mark in the 1st half on a 3-pointer from the hands of Wendell Green Jr. The Tigers are on an 11-0 run.

Wendell Green Jr. hits a 3-pointer as Auburn works through comeback

Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. hits a 3-pointer as the Tigers are still working on a comeback against Ole Miss. The Tigers have diminished the Rebels lead from 14 points to just three.

Kessler on receiving end of another lob during 7-0 Tigers run

Another lob to Auburn's Walker Kessler at the beginning of what turned out to be a 7-0 Tigers run before the whistle at the end of the first half.

Brooks capitalizes to put Ole Miss up by 13

Tye Fagan passes the ball to Nysier Brooks for the dunk at the rim. Ole Miss extends lead to 13 points with 4:04 on the clock in the first half.

Ole Miss extends double-digit lead with end-to-end finish

Rebel Tye Fagan gets the steal, takes it to the other side for the basket too. Ole Miss extends double-digit leads to 13 points.

Rebel Nysier Brooks blocks, then gets the hook shot

Ole Miss' Nysier Brooks gets the block on the Auburn Tigers for the turnover. On the other side, he gets the ball for the hook shot at the basket.

Auburn takes an early lead away from Rebels with lob to Kessler

The Rebels got off to a hot start, but a lead change came with a lob to Walker Kessler. Tigers would go up 9-8.

Trisha Easto is a digital producer in the USA Today network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss men's basketball vs. No. 4 Auburn video highlights, score

