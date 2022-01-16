ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Foggy Mornings Continue

By Jessica Raney Weather Forecaster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start our Sunday with fog and temperatures sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s across the...

www.khq.com

WFMJ.com

ODOT plow crews continue into Tuesday morning

An Ohio Department of Transportation representative for the Mahoning Valley is calling it a successful run clearing the roads throughout the area Sunday into Monday, January 17 during the biggest snow event since 2010. "Considering how much snow we got in a quick amount of time and we were getting...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
#Dense Fog Advisory
KZTV 10

Warm and windy today but more cold air on the way

If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

