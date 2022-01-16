ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

 2 days ago

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell...

#Texas Southern#Alcorn State#Lorman#Ap
Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Booker scores 48 points in Suns' MLK Day win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the...
Marble leads Loyola Marymount over Portland 70-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kwane Marble had 15 points off the bench to lead Loyola Marymount to a 70-58 win over Portland on Monday. Cam Shelton had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 points.
Shaka after MU's 73-72 win over Seton Hall

Proud of our guys for hanging in there despite a lot of adversity over the course of the game…I think …SH very good team. Very difficult to defend….and very smart and veteran…experience…tough…and[ #21] Obiagu I don’t know who the best big is in the league. So many good bigs in the conference…he is right up there…the way he changed the game defensively was a huge factor… I thought our guys did a better job of figuring it out late in the 2h……1H we had it going off…but they stymied us to start 2H…the best about our team is that we fought thru frustration…when ball was not going if. And continued to guard even though we did not Reb the ball well…we continued to guard…we made them miss enough in 2H to win the game…
Dorsey scores 12 off bench to lead Navy over Boston U 72-65

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University. Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road. Sukhmail Mathon scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (11-8, 2-4).
No. 2 Auburn gets showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

Auburn has steadily moved up the rankings this season, climbing from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25. Coach Bruce Pearl believes the Tigers, with their quality wins and strength of schedule, should be even higher.
McCollum returns, scores 16 points in Blazers' 98-88 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 Monday night. McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being...
LeBron scores 25 as Lakers end three-game skid, beat Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points and Stanley Johnson had 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-95 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Russell Westbrook added 15 points and the Lakers snapped a...
