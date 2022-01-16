ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Late free throw seals Mississippi State win over No. 24 Bama

By PAUL JONES - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Ap
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

No. 2 Auburn gets showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

Auburn has steadily moved up the rankings this season, climbing from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25. Coach Bruce Pearl believes the Tigers, with their quality wins and strength of schedule, should be even higher.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Moore's free throw shooting key down the stretch in Bulldog win over Alabama

STARKVILLE - It is rare to see a player shoot 3-for-10 from the field and then be the hero in the final minutes of a college basketball game. With 1:34 to play and Mississippi State ahead by six over Alabama at 73-67, Shakeel Moore stepped to the line. It had not been a good night shooting for the former NC State guard, but there he was with a chance to push his team to an important victory.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy