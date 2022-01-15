Student achievements and the Audubon bird count: Good news in Ocala/Marion County
Area students excel in higher education
University graduates
Kreychel Ordiway, Ocala, Master’s degree, Nursing Leadership and Management, Western Governors University
Lisa Russo, Ocala, Master of Fine Arts, Academy of Art University
President’s List
Tiffani McLain, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University
Kirsten Mennenga, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University
Jimi Rucker, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Anthony Tropeano, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Isaac Mercer, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Gregory Aylward, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Crisandra Richardson, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University
Alexeus Rodgers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Jessica Chambers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Shelbie Lakatos, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Samantha Keel, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Veronica Lyon, Silver Springs, Southern New Hampshire University
Zahara Mohamed, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Kaylee Mandrell, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University
Titus Fambrough, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Blake Crowe, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Daniel Vanpelt, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Dean’s List
Abigail Owens, Ocala, Carson-Newman University
Zachary Williams, Ocala, Carson-Newman University
Skylar Perez, Ocala, Coastal Carolina University
Joshua Finn, Ocala, Valdosta State University
Shelley Lee, Dunnellon, Southern New Hampshire University
Belinda Wilson, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Rachel Elliott, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University
Jennifer Pate, Dunnellon, Southern New Hampshire University
Deborah Bryant, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University
Faith Murphy, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
Easton William Wheatley, Ocala, Southern Arkansas University
Marion Audubon Society participates in annual bird count
The Marion Audubon Society participated in the Nation Audubon Society’s 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 3, with 12 teams (37 birders) covering southwest Marion County.
The team counted 102 bird species and a total of 5,621 birds, according to a report from society secretary Barbara Schwartz.
The data will be sent to National Audubon Society and eventually used to "track migration and population of our country’s birds," the report says.
"This is the value of citizen science!" the report says. "Ornithologists (scientists who study birds) cannot be everywhere. We are indeed the boots on the ground!"
