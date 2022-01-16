ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Del Norte...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-18 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS LATE WEEK Signals continue to point to a possible atmospheric river event late this week into the weekend including warming temperatures, rising snow levels, and the potential for accumulating snow changing to heavy rain. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for portions of the Panhandle for a period of accumulating snow Wednesday before changing to rain Thursday ahead of the arrival of the main storm. A short break is possible Thursday before heavy rain starts Thursday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches are possible from Thursday evening through Sunday, heaviest Friday and Saturday. Yakutat will likely see the highest rainfall amounts and Sitka on the lower end. Snow levels are forecast to rise to 3,000 to 4,000 feet. The heavy rain along with a melting mountain snowpack will increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Please stay tuned to the forecast as it is refined through the week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Expect up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
County
Del Norte County, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; White PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING Icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of northeast Georgia. Overnight temperatures in the teens to middle 20s will re-freeze any moisture left on roadways. Patchy black ice will create hazardous driving conditions...mainly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing late Tuesday morning.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SLICK TRAVEL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures well below freezing tonight will refreeze any melted snow and sleet to ice. Prepare for slippery travel, especially on untreated roads, secondary and rural roads, bridges and overpasses. Parking lots and sidewalks will likely be slick as well. Please use caution while traveling through Tuesday morning. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of ice.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Del Norte
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Storm Outlook Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The Tennessee Valley Later This Week A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated. Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries late Thursday morning. A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light, accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast Alabama.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Warren; Western Monmouth A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...HUNTERDON...MERCER SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHERN SOMERSET MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 953 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing and Tinton Falls. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Occasional light snow early this morning. Additional accumulations less than an inch. Midday and afternoon will see northwest winds gust as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills expected later tonight through Thursday morning. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...East Marshall, North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A BAND OF GUSTY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 506 PM EST, a narrow band of snow showers was located north of Blacksburg, or over Pembroke, moving southeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, a light accumulation of snow, and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Floyd Newport Pilot Shawsville and Sinking Creek. Those traveling U.S. 460 between Pembroke and Christiansburg and Shawsville, as well as I-81 between Radford and Salem, should prepare for poor driving conditions through 530 pm. Be prepared for snow on roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Chester, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 11:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Chester; Greenwood AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

