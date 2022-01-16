ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders run out of miracles in Cincinnati

By Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many other games this season, it came down to one last drive, one last play for the Raiders in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on the banks of the Ohio River. ■ Only this time, the Raiders failed...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ronkantowski
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Fans react after noncall in Raiders-Bengals game

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted. An official’s whistle blew while Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass was on the way to Tyler Boyd, meaning it should have been replayed.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Grading Raiders’ loss to Bengals

How the Raiders performed in a 26-19 loss to the Bengals. It was a dreadful performance from the big guys up front. On one third-quarter drive, the line had three holding calls on three different players. It ended as most did in the red zone — with a field goal. False starts. Allowing quarterback Derek Carr to be sacked three times. That retooled line suffered through a forgettable day. The Raiders were 1-of-5 in the red zone and 1-of-6 when advancing inside the 30-yard line. In his first playoff game, Carr completed 29-of-54 passes for 310 yards with one score and an interception on his final throw of the game. Josh Jacobs ran for 83 yards and caught four passes for 44 more.
NFL
Raiders

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The relentless drive Maxx Crosby was on full display once again for a national audience. In Crosby's playoff debut, the Bengals knew they had to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the edge rusher. Even with the various block formations and double teams Crosby faced, he still kept coming at the Cincinnati backfield.
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

TE Darren Waller returns to provide boost for Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller went through five tough weeks when he was absent from the team because of injuries and then a positive COVID-19 test. He says the hardest part wasn’t the rehabilitation or the inability to play in crucial games down the stretch, it was all the idle time he had to navigate as a person who battles daily to remain sober. Waller made it through that stretch and managed to return to the field for the season finale and will be on the field when the Raiders visit Cincinnati in the wild-card round.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Good Fortune Runs Out In Loss

Even during their four-game win streak to end the season, the Las Vegas Raiders played with fire often. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, they finally came up on the wrong end of the stick as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception at the goal line on the Raiders final drive that ended the game.
NFL
ESPN

Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery ride comes to an end in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- With apologies to The Beatles, the Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery tour has finally come to an end. And an inevitable breakup of core pieces of the team, which won four straight nail-biters to get into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, could be in the offing after a season of unimaginable adversity, walk-off wins and unspeakable tragedy.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy