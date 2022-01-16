ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 00:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt TSUNAMI ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND SLICK SPOTS OVERNIGHT Strong gusty winds will continue into the overnight hours across the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, east central Catskills, northern and central Taconics and Berkshires. West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph will occur. These winds could cause some tree limbs to come down. In addition, some snow showers will produce light accumulations across mainly the higher terrain and with falling temperatures untreated surfaces may become slippery. Please use caution.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie A line of snow showers will affect eastern Erie County Until 245 PM EST. At 117 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from Erie to near Garland, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE...Visibility dropping to less than a quarter mile. A brief period of accumulating snow is expected with this band. Snow accumulations around a half an inch, locally up to an inch, is expected with this snow band. The snow band will continue to move northeast during the afternoon hours. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, North East, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Elgin and Northwest Harborcr. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; White PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING Icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of northeast Georgia. Overnight temperatures in the teens to middle 20s will re-freeze any moisture left on roadways. Patchy black ice will create hazardous driving conditions...mainly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing late Tuesday morning.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Storm Outlook Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The Tennessee Valley Later This Week A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated. Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries late Thursday morning. A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light, accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast Alabama.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SLICK TRAVEL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures well below freezing tonight will refreeze any melted snow and sleet to ice. Prepare for slippery travel, especially on untreated roads, secondary and rural roads, bridges and overpasses. Parking lots and sidewalks will likely be slick as well. Please use caution while traveling through Tuesday morning. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of ice.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Expect up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester ICY SPOTS ON ROADWAYS INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING Any remaining standing water and slush will freeze solid overnight. This may result in icy spots developing on roadways as temperatures will be dropping into the 20s overnight. This is particularly true in areas that received a brief burst of snow earlier this evening; which may cover icy patches beneath it. Motorists are urged to drive with caution overnight into early Tuesday morning.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 23:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1130 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Copake, or 7 miles southwest of Great Barrington moving east at 45 MPH. This band of snow could produce a quick coating up to one inch of snow in a short period of time. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Great Barrington around 1135 PM EST. Sheffield, Canaan and Ashley Falls around 1140 PM EST. Otis and Sandisfield around 1155 PM EST. Tolland around 1205 AM EST. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT

