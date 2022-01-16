Special Weather Statement issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie A line of snow showers will affect eastern Erie County Until 245 PM EST. At 117 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from Erie to near Garland, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE...Visibility dropping to less than a quarter mile. A brief period of accumulating snow is expected with this band. Snow accumulations around a half an inch, locally up to an inch, is expected with this snow band. The snow band will continue to move northeast during the afternoon hours. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, North East, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Elgin and Northwest Harborcr. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
