ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LSU football picks up commitment from Virginia transfer linebacker West Weeks

By Tim Buckley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zcI7_0dmyfLWk00

LSU football has picked up a commitment from West Weeks, an inside linebacker from Virginia.

He had 31 tackles, including 15 solo stops with a sack, as a freshman for the Cavaliers last year, including a season-high eight tackles in a Nov. 20 loss at Pitt.

Weeks is a product of Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia. He was ranked as the No. 48 athlete in the country and the No. 54 prospect Georgia coming out of high school.

WATCH:LSU coach Brian Kelly dances awkwardly with QB commit Walker Howard

WHATASHOT:Watch LSU student win Whataburger for a year with half-court shot

Weeks also played receiver in high school.

He announced his decision Saturday, writing "Thankful! Let's Work!!" on Twitter.

Weeks received an offer from USC on the same day he reported entering the portal, and ones from LSU and South Carolina the next day.

LSU also offered Weeks' younger brother, Class of 2023 Oconee County linebacker Whit Weeks, on Thursday. Whit Weeks also received offers this month from Georgia, USC and Utah, plus one in December from Stanford and ones last season from Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and North Carolina State.

West Weeks becomes eighth player to join LSU out the transfer portal since the Tigers hired former LSU coach Brian Kelly to replace Ed Orgeron, along with former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner and former Ragin' Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy; former Penn State running back Noah Cain; cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. and safety Joe Foucha, two former Arkansas teammates; and offensive tackle Miles Frazier (FIU) and long snapper Slade Roy (East Carolina).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

732
Followers
624
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy