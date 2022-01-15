LSU football picks up commitment from Virginia transfer linebacker West Weeks

LSU football has picked up a commitment from West Weeks, an inside linebacker from Virginia.

He had 31 tackles, including 15 solo stops with a sack, as a freshman for the Cavaliers last year, including a season-high eight tackles in a Nov. 20 loss at Pitt.

Weeks is a product of Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia. He was ranked as the No. 48 athlete in the country and the No. 54 prospect Georgia coming out of high school.

Weeks also played receiver in high school.

He announced his decision Saturday, writing "Thankful! Let's Work!!" on Twitter.

Weeks received an offer from USC on the same day he reported entering the portal, and ones from LSU and South Carolina the next day.

LSU also offered Weeks' younger brother, Class of 2023 Oconee County linebacker Whit Weeks, on Thursday. Whit Weeks also received offers this month from Georgia, USC and Utah, plus one in December from Stanford and ones last season from Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and North Carolina State.

West Weeks becomes eighth player to join LSU out the transfer portal since the Tigers hired former LSU coach Brian Kelly to replace Ed Orgeron, along with former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner and former Ragin' Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy; former Penn State running back Noah Cain; cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. and safety Joe Foucha, two former Arkansas teammates; and offensive tackle Miles Frazier (FIU) and long snapper Slade Roy (East Carolina).