ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Porch Talk: Maury County residents weigh-in on Supreme Court's vote to block vaccine mandate

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sxswq_0dmyfKe100

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court made a groundbreaking decision to uphold a stay on the President Joe Biden administration's vaccine mandate, previously implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new policies.

The new OSHA policy, initially enforced by the federal government, mandated private companies with at least 100 employees to require their workers to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19.

The case, "National Federation of Independent Business, et al., Applicants v. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, et al." was argued last week by the Supreme Court before justices voted, 6-3, that the mandate cannot be enforced by private companies.

NFIB is the largest small business association in the U.S., headquartered in Nashville.

However, the justices decided to allow a vaccination requirement for health care workers at facilities that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars.

Top local Republican leaders opposed the mandate, including Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and the Maury County Republican Party. Gov. Bill Lee also opposed the mandate.

The case went through a couple of federal circuit courts before reaching the Supreme Court.

On Nov. 5, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery and six other attorneys general filed a lawsuit before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, challenging the mandate.

On Nov. 12, the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) and ordered that OSHA take no steps to implement or enforce the mandate until further court order.

Then, in opposition, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a motion to lift the stay.

In response, on Dec. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit dissolved the Fifth Circuit 's ruling to stay the mandate, which had put the OSHA mandate on hold.

On Dec. 18, Tennessee and 26 other states file an application with the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the mandate.

The Columbia Daily Herald asked citizens: What is your reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling to block the implementation of the federal vaccine mandate? They responded as follows:

"We support people being able to make their own free choices."

- Megan White, Spring Hill

"They need to do more research and look at the facts. People getting the booster and are who are vaccinated are still catching COVID. Now, what's the point of having a mandate? I think we should keep doing what we are doing, including staying sanitary and taking precautions such as washing hands and sanitizing. Keeping the immune system healthy and exercising are also very important factors."

- Ephraim Julius, Columbia

"I am a healthcare worker, and I wish that the court had taken their decision to t he next level, saying that healthcare workers didn't have to be mandated."

- Katie P., Spring Hill

"I think we avoided federal government overreach with the Supreme Court's decision. Like Benjamin Franklin said, 'Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.'"

- Eliot Ovsiew, Mt. Juliet

"We moved here from Los Angeles six months ago to get away from unnecessary oppressive COVID policies. But just from a constitutional standpoint, it was apparent that the OSHA mandate was to attempt to work around how our constitution is set up without going through the right channels. Taking my feelings out of it, it was the right ruling. Even if I disagreed, the Supreme Court should uphold the Constitution whether we like it or not."

- Robert Shaffer, Columbia

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maury County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Maury County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joey Hensley
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

624
Followers
198
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy