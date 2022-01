A featherweight headliner between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze is taking place now (Saturday, Jan 15, 2021) at UFC Vegas 46. Chikadze is going kick-heavy as expected to start this contest. Both fighters start to exchange more. Chikadze slips after missing a head kick and Kattar takes advantage as he gets him down. Kattar has the half guard position and remains in control on top for over a minute. However, he isn’t landing too many strikes. Chikadze looks to scramble but Kattar takes him down again. Chikadze attempts a guillotine but Kattar escapes. A scramble sees Chikadze momentarily on top but Kattar eventually takes his back and has the hooks in. However, Chikadze was in no real danger as the round ends.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO