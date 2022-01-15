'We grew up a little bit.' Nevada comes away with first conference road win

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 65 voters in the college basketball AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Gonzaga: It was an upset-laden week with 16 losses by Top 25 teams, including the top five going 6-5. Of those 16 losses by ranked teams, 10 were to unranked opponents. As a result, there were a lot of changes this week, with a reasonable debate for who should be No. 1 overall. Gonzaga, Auburn, Duke, Baylor and Arizona each have legitimate cases for the top spot. I narrowly settled for Gonzaga over Auburn, which is 16-1 with its lone loss coming to a fringe Top 25 team in double overtime (a 115-109 defeat to UConn in November). Villanova (No. 15) and Kentucky (No. 16) both jumped onto my ballot after being unranked last week.

