Starkville, MS

Alabama drops third straight, this time against Mississippi State

By Layne Gerbig
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Alabama (11-6, 2-3) was on a two-game losing skid for the first time in two years after suffering losses to Missouri on the road and No. 4 Auburn at home and were looking to turn their luck around against Mississippi State on the road in Starkville.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1) got off to a 2-1 start in SEC play coming into this game against the Tide, with an overall record of 11-4 on the season. Alabama will leave with their third consecutive loss after a 78-76 showing.

The Crimson Tide shot 39% from the field, including 27% from 3PT-range. Jaden Shackelford led the Tide in scoring with 17 points. Keon Ellis and Darius Miles followed with 14 points each.

James Rojas made his 2021-22 season debut after going in in the middle of the first half. he logged six total points and two rebounds in his first game back in awhile.

Alabama allowed 40% shooting while allowing just 12% from beyond the three-point line.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a home game against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday. It can be viewed on ESPN2 with tip-off coming at 6:00 p.m. CST.

