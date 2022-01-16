ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Christian Paul Fraley

By Holly Pond Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
Christian Paul Fraley, a precious one year old little boy, is now running wide open through the streets of heaven. Christian left this earthly world on January 12, 2022. He was born on April 15, 2020 and was to celebrate his 2nd birthday in just a few months. Christian charmed everyone he knew, and he brought such joy to his family. He loved animals, and he enjoyed riding his bike and 4-wheelers. He had a new ball that he was enjoying immensely, and being a typical little boy, he was wide open and living life to the fullest. Christian loved all things Mickey Mouse and he danced along daily to the “Hotdog” song. Those who knew Christian will miss hearing his little voice call out a greeting of “Who’s that?” or “Hey!” Christian was loved so very much in his short little life, and he will be missed greatly.

Christian is survived by his mother and stepfather: Martina Fraley and Dawson Franklin; father: Andrew Swafford; grandmother: Holly Fraley; great-grandparents: Paul and Shirley Fraley; uncles and aunts: Jesse and Kassi Fraley, Ryan Sosebee, Whitney Fraley and Charles Hudson; great-aunt: Tracy Fraley; cousins: Asher Hudson, Aiden Hudson and Dean Carter; god-aunts and uncle: America and John Rivers, Jan Williams and a host of family that loved Christian dearly.


Friends are invited to visit with Christian’s family on Sunday afternoon, January 16, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A service will follow visitation, beginning at 4:00 p.m. to celebrate Christian’s life.


Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to be allowed to care for Christian.

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
