Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Tony Lee Brown

 2 days ago
Tony Lee Brown, 52, of the Helican Community, passed away January 14, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Haleyville, Alabama on September 18, 1969 to the late Thomas Brown and Levean Caulde Brown.

Tony is survived by his sons: Eric Brown and James Brown (Danni Cotton); daughter: Jade Brown; his siblings: Aaron Brown, Clayton Brown and wife Carolyn, Allen Brown, Wanda Reese, Kenneth Brown and wife Terri, Susan Alexander and husband Jeff and Ron Brown and wife Melinda; nieces and nephews: Wesley Brown, Matt Brown, Holly Crowe, Kaitlyn Brown, Johnnie Lancaster, Levi Brown, Kayla Howton, Shelly Snyder and Jena Brown and one grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Levean Brown and brothers: James “Tommy” Brown, Jackie Brown and Clifton Brown.

Visitation will be held at Liberty Baptist Church in the Helican Community on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., where the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

Obituaries
