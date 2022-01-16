Vauxhall Astra VXR | PH Used Buying Guide

Alright, so the Toyota GR GT3 wasn't quite what we were expecting. More than a mere souped-up Supra, it's a bespoke racing car, one that Toyota says represents its 'driver-first' approach to car development. The aim of this GT3 is simple, it seems, not least because thus far only a couple of paragraphs have been written about it: Toyota wants to do more motorsport, GT3 appeals, and maybe this is the kind of car it wants to offer customer teams. A GT3 grid is already one chock-full of great cars, from V10 Lamborghinis to V8 AMGs, Astons, McLarens and more. A car like this amongst those could work further wonders for Toyota's image.
