The Wellness Spot is College Park’s brand-new, cutting-edge sanctuary. It is one of a full block of businesses bought and owned by Multi-business mogul, Valaurie Bridges-Lee. She has developed a one-of-a-kind wellness center which caters to clientele with high quality, offers various fitness courses and luxurious spa services. The Wellness Spot has a lovely workout studio on the upper level and an excellent and diverse spa on the lower level. Outside, there’s a relaxing urban hideaway with a welcoming deck, beautiful garden, and weather-resistant patio. When you arrive in Atlanta, The Wellness Spot, located near the airport, is the ideal spot to rest, relax, and unwind. Her message to other Black Entrepreneurs is to “Pay It Forward”. As a female black business owner for almost 20 years she realizes that it’s not about her but how she can help others.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO