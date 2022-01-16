ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Gantt Report – Stop the Real Steal

By Staff
Florida Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost learned and studious people in the United States have heard about how angry white people gathered in cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921 and in Rosewood, Florida in 1923 to rob, lynch and attempt to murder Black men, women, children and babies. The Blacks were hated in the...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
KCRA.com

"Rednecks for Black Lives" urges others to fight for racial justice

Beth Howard came up with the slogan “Rednecks for Black Lives,” which has since become the name of a Facebook group interested in racial justice issues. Howard, who grew up in a poor, working-class mining family in rural Kentucky, is using the platform to challenge her fellow "rednecks and hillbillies" to educate themselves and to stand up in defense of Black lives.
SOCIETY
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Low Income Housing#Black People#Prostitution#The Gantt Report
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
jacksonvillefreepress.com

The Danger of White Privilege in Schools

By Iheoma U. Iruka – What if Ethan Crumbley were a 15-year-old Black boy? While the nation grapples with the tragic events surrounding the recent Michigan high school shooting, there’s one thing that’s clear: White privilege enabled Ethan Crumbley to return to his classroom after school officials were alerted about potential concerns of violence.
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Karen Videos 2021: Most Outrageous Moments Of Women Weaponizing Whiteness

The proliferation of Karens may have coincided with the pandemic, but, obviously, the concept of entitled white women exerting and weaponizing their purported privileges in a misguided attempt at wielding moral authority over Black people is far from new. Karens have effectively become a pop-cultural phenomenon despite (because of?) their...
TV & VIDEOS
parentmap.com

Voices in Education: Teaching Truth Isn’t About White Kids’ Feelings

I am a 65-year-old Black man in America. I have been a criminal defense attorney for more than 40 years. So, I have seen my fair share of racism. But it wasn’t until 2011, when my wife and I became parents, that I had to face the reality of how much I still didn’t know about this country’s history and its impact on racial progress today.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy