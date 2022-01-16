Watch: Micah Hyde lays out for diving, touchdown-saving interception

Micah Hyde was in the right place at the right time for the Bills Saturday night. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde came ready to play.

The Bills' second-team All-Pro safety made one of the best plays by a defensive back this season in Saturday's playoff battle with the Patriots. When New England quarterback Mac Jones dropped back on first down midway through the first quarter, he quickly saw Nelson Agholor streaking down the left sideline having beaten his man.

It looked on the broadcast as though Agholor was going to walk into an easy score, but Hyde quickly appeared on the screen. He dove forward right as the ball was about to settle into Agholor's hands, picking off what would have been an equalizing touchdown and falling into the end zone for a safety.