Watch: Micah Hyde lays out for diving, touchdown-saving interception

By Jordan Wolf
 2 days ago
Micah Hyde was in the right place at the right time for the Bills Saturday night. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde came ready to play.

The Bills' second-team All-Pro safety made one of the best plays by a defensive back this season in Saturday's playoff battle with the Patriots. When New England quarterback Mac Jones dropped back on first down midway through the first quarter, he quickly saw Nelson Agholor streaking down the left sideline having beaten his man.

It looked on the broadcast as though Agholor was going to walk into an easy score, but Hyde quickly appeared on the screen. He dove forward right as the ball was about to settle into Agholor's hands, picking off what would have been an equalizing touchdown and falling into the end zone for a safety.

the buffalo bills

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer: "It's a Great Feeling"

Bills Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer address the media following the Bills 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. Topics include: what Hyde saw on his interception in the first quarter, how big Poyer thought the aforementioned interception was, how they saw the Bills offense clicking, why playing "complimentary football" is so important, feeding off of disappointment for losses, and if they ever felt dominant during tonight's performance.
NFL
Buffalo News

Watch now: Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde talks about the Bills offense

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde talks about the Bills offense following their 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card game Saturday in Highmark Stadium. Harry Scull Jr. Staff Photographer. I'm a Springville native, a Buffalo State graduate, an award-winning photojournalist. I've been with The Buffalo News...
NFL
247Sports

LOOK: Former Iowa defensive back Micah Hyde makes big plays in Buffalo's AFC Wild Card victory

There are former Iowa Hawkeyes all over the NFL in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs along with the teams that have yet to play due to receiving byes. Buffalo hosted New England in the first NFC Wild Card contest on Saturday. The Bills jumped out to a big lead from the start on their way to a 47-17 victory. One of the biggest plays of the game for Buffalo was a Micah Hyde interception in the first quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills safety Micah Hyde plays center field with incredible interception of Mac Jones

In the 2021 regular season, the Buffalo Bills had the NFL’s best safety duo in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and there isn’t really a lot of room to argue. Per Pro Football Focus, Hyde allowed 18 catches on 26 targets for 205 yards, 38 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 78.8. Poyer was even better, allowing 13 catches on 27 targets for 61 yards, 40 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 19.6, which is absolutely ridiculous.
NFL
