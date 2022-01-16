ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Juvenile in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting in Broussard

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A juvenile is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire Saturday morning in Broussard.

Broussard Police say officers responded around 12:40 am on January 15 to a shooting in the 100 block of Ned L Street.

According to the department, a juvenile was struck when shots were fired at the residence.

That juvenile was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, they say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

KATC News

Police fire at alleged drunk driver

Lafayette Police fired at a vehicle that plowed through a fatality investigation scene, nearly striking several officers. The driver, Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Police arrest 14-year-old girl in Franklin bomb threats

Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with bomb threats made against Franklin Junior High and Franklin Senior High schools on Tuesday. Franklin Police were notified of a threat against Franklin Junior High School at about 7:42 a.m. Tuesday. They also were told about a bomb threat circulating on social media against the school.
FRANKLIN, LA
KATC News

Two killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash identified

The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified. According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KATC News

One person stabbed in Baldwin

One person was injured in a stabbing this morning. The incident happened near Orphan Home Road in Baldwin, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, police say.
BALDWIN, LA
KATC News

KATC News

