Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-15 17:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTS AND BAYSHORES TSUNAMI...alerts.weather.gov
