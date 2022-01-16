ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 17:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTS AND BAYSHORES TSUNAMI...

alerts.weather.gov

Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE

