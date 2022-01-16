Wind Advisory issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Occasional light snow early this morning. Additional accumulations less than an inch. Midday and afternoon will see northwest winds gust as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills expected later tonight through Thursday morning. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...East Marshall, North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
