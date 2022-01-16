Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell Henry scored the eventual game-winning jumper with 1:41 to play and Alcorn State held off Texas Southern for a 73-72 victory on Saturday.

It was Alcorn State's (5-11, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fourth straight win.

John Walker III made a jump shot and AJ Lawson's tip in with 54 seconds left for Texas Southern capped the scoring. The Tigers missed their last three shots.

Thomas was 9 of 10 from the field, made both 3-point attempts and was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Thomas also had team highs with eight rebounds and five assists. Lenell Henry finished with 11 points.

Bryson Etienne scored 22 points to lead Texas Southern (5-9, 3-2). Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 11 points and 12 rebounds. PJ Henry added 10 points.

Texas Southern plays at Jackson State on Monday. Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

