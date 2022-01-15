Falak Sangha ranks 1,850th in Girls’ 12 singles bracket by December

Garbine Muguruza admitted she had no clue about her Australian Open opponent Tuesday, but the third seed quickly adapted to keep intact her decade-long record of never losing in the first round in Melbourne. The Spanish world number three began her campaign for a third Grand Slam title by easing past 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later before a drastic dip in form sent her tumbling down the rankings. But the 28-year-old enjoyed a resurgence last year, winning titles at Chicago and Dubai before clinching the season-ending WTA Finals in November.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO