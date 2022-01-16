ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew would ‘shout and scream’ if maids messed up his teddy bear collection

By Hannah Hope
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PRINCE Andrew would “shout and scream” if his collection of toy bears on his bed got messed up by maids, an ITV documentary claims.

Former royal cop Paul Page tells presenter ­Ranvir Singh about the Duke’s toys on Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kzj7l_0dmyaUKg00
Prince Andrew would allegedly 'shout and scream' if his collection of toy bears on his bed got messed up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzYdD_0dmyaUKg00
Paul Page claims there was a bed in Prince Andrew's private apartment piled high with toys

Page — in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004 — used to have access to Prince Andrew’s private apartment, where he claims he had a bed piled high with toys.

He said: “It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer and it was a picture of these bears all in situ.

“The reason for the laminated picture was if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream.”

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile is on ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.

In 2019, writer Elizabeth Day was introduced to Andrew’s bears at Buckingham Palace.

She said: “It seemed rather strange that a grown man should be so amused by a stuffed toy.”

Comments / 18

TheThumper
2d ago

that is what happens when you're born into a life of extreme privilege and never have to put forth any effort

Reply
12
