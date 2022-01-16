ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministers will be at the mercy of animal rights activists due to new 'animals feel pain' law, critics warn

By Brendan Carlin
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ministers will be at the mercy of animal rights extremists thanks to a 'botched' new law, critics warn.

MPs will begin debating the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill this week to recognise that animals feel pain.

They will also form a committee to scrutinise whether the Government has paid proper regard to animals as being sentient.

But Ministers have been warned the draft law is so vaguely worded it leaves the Government vulnerable to activists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJMW8_0dmyaSZE00
MPs will begin debating the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill this week to recognise that animals feel pain (stock photo)

Tory peers raised fears last month that the committee could become a 'Trojan horse' to block vital infrastructure to protect wildlife.

There are also concerns that game shooting and killing vermin on farms might face a ban.

Tory peer Lord Herbert, chairman of the Countryside Alliance, said the Bill gave 'leverage and power' to the animal rights agenda.

But last night, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: 'The committee will have no legal powers nor the ability to place new burdens or restrictions on individuals or businesses.'

Animal charity the RSPCA said there was 'overwhelming support' for the Bill, adding: 'Now is the time to speak up for animals.'

