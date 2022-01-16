ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Broken Fire Hydrant Causing Travel Issues In Toms River

By Jason Allentoff
 2 days ago
TOMS RIVER – As a nor’easter approaches the Jersey Shore, a broken fire hydrant is putting a damper on those Saturday night travel plans in the township. The hydrant is causing a slick and dangerous situation on Route 9 and authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area while they work to fix the issue.

According to an alert from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the hydrant is spraying water all over the road on Route 9 near Cox Cro Road and because temperatures are in the 20s, it’s turning things into a virtual skating rink.

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

No word on what happened to the hydrant but Ocean County Scanner News confirms that it was struck and water was gushing onto the street making for hazardous travel.

Officers are on the scene redirecting traffic

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs, Illegal Firearms And More

BARNEGAT – After performing a search warrant, five Ocean County residents were arrested and charged for illegal firearms, multiple drugs and more. Officers from the Barnegat Police Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant at a home on Highland Drive on January 14. As a result, officers seized recovered two illegal handguns (one defaced, one ghost gun) crack cocaine, heroin and approximately $4,000.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Arrested For Robbing Store With Knife

LACEY – A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Dollar General with a knife, police said. Officers from the Lacey Township Police Department responded to the store around 8:34p.m. on January 10 regarding a robbery. Employees told police that they witnessed a man opening a knife set and removing a knife from it. The man then became aggressive and threatened the employees with the knife.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Proposed Dog Parks Challenged

BERKELEY – Local officials want to build a new dog park in town, but are being challenged by the State Department of Environmental Protection. The dog park is proposed to be located on Butler Boulevard, not far from the Bayview Avenue intersection. The proposed plans don’t go all the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Disabled Resident Saved In House Fire

LACEY – A 52-year-old disabled woman was rescued from an early morning house fire that happened yesterday in the Barnegat Pines section of town, police said. Lacey Officers and members of the Forked River Fire Department were able to access the home and located the female tenant, who is disabled, on the floor in the rear of the kitchen. The woman was safely carried out of the home while the Forked River and Lanoka Harbor Fire Departments extinguished the fire. A secondary search determined no other occupants were home at the time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty To Arson

LAKEWOOD – An Egg Harbor Township man has pled guilty to intentionally starting a fire in a home in Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. On August 22, 2021, Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a report of a house on fire. An investigation...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Sheriff Running For Re-Election

TOMS RIVER – County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, former police chief of Toms River, announced that he’s running for re-election. “It has been a true honor to serve the people of Ocean County as Sheriff,” said Mastronardy. “I look forward to continuing the good work of this dedicated department and working with the Ocean County Board of Commissioners to institutionalize long term public safety plans for Ocean County.”
Toms River, NJ
