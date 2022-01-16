Broken Fire Hydrant Causing Travel Issues In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – As a nor’easter approaches the Jersey Shore, a broken fire hydrant is putting a damper on those Saturday night travel plans in the township. The hydrant is causing a slick and dangerous situation on Route 9 and authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area while they work to fix the issue.

According to an alert from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the hydrant is spraying water all over the road on Route 9 near Cox Cro Road and because temperatures are in the 20s, it’s turning things into a virtual skating rink.

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

No word on what happened to the hydrant but Ocean County Scanner News confirms that it was struck and water was gushing onto the street making for hazardous travel.

Officers are on the scene redirecting traffic