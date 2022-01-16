Dawn Lipsey: 'I can. I will' making it through to victory

The following has been republished with permission from Our Southern Souls, and published by Lynn Oldshue. The original article can be found here. “I’m 102 years old. I was born October 13, 1918, and spent my early years on a farm in Choctaw County, Alabama. My dad owned about 60 acres and grew corn, greens, cabbage, collards, sweet potatoes and turnips. My parents had ten children: Magnolia, Odessa, Nayola, Olivia, Alfa Omega, Grover, Brown Lee, Leroy and Roosevelt. We did hard labor in the fields as soon as we were old enough. We hoed the garden and picked corn.
