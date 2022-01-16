ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsunami Advisory Forces Beach Closures Up And Down Orange County Coastline

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for all Southern California beaches following an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga.

In Orange County, the sheriff’s department did their best to alert anyone out on the beach that it was potentially unsafe.

“Attention in the area, this is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, this is a tsunami advisory,” deputies announced over the loudspeaker from their chopper.

Jan. 15, 2022 (CBSLA)

While most beaches were barren, there were still plenty of surfers out riding waves in Newport Beach.

“I was expecting the big tsunami wave, but it never came in,” said surfer Sam Williams.

Another surfer, Joshua Useldinger, said he also hoped for some bigger waves than he found, when asked if he’d heard about the advisory.

“Yeah, it was really exciting. I was thinking it was going to make it better, but it felt a little flat,” he said.

The epicenter of the action was in the South Pacific nation of Tonga, where satellite images from the NWS showed an underwater volcano erupting.

Satellite image of the underwater eruption, the epicenter being in the South Pacific nation of Tonga.

In the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay, surges of water rushed ashore as a result of the eruption, but in Southern California, the NWS did not expect any inundation of water, though warned that strong rip currents could be hazardous.

None of that, however, deterred surfers like Useldinger who had to play a bit of cat and mouse with the authorities.

“You just wait until they leave, then you go in,” he said.

The tsunami advisory also didn’t stop some Manhattan Beach residents, like Katherine Strohlein and Joanna Garel, from heading to the shore’s edge in hopes of seeing something unusual.

“…then the tsunami warning in and I said, ‘Plan D.’ She says, ‘No dude. Let’s go look at the tsunami!” Strohlein said of Garel.

“I’m sorry. We’re supposed to listen to the warning,” Garel responded, “but we’re kind of rebels, stupidity.”

The NWS said tsunamis are not typically started in this manner. Most often, they come after an underwater earthquake, but in this instance, it was an underwater explosion of molten rock and lava that displaced the ocean above it.

CBS LA

LA County Reports 43,883 New COVID-19 Cases As Winter Surge Continues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported an additional 43,883 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the winter surge stemming from the Omicron variant continued. In addition to the latest spike in cases, public health officials reported 53 new deaths and the number of people currently hospitalized jumped to 4,507. As a result of the increase in cases, officials are urging the public to limit nonessential activities and to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots. On average this week, the county is reporting at least 40,000 new coronavirus cases per day, confirming that the winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant. Health experts indicate that for every person who is diagnosed with the virus, at least two more people are contract the virus from that original individual.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Health Officials Describe Winter COVID Surge At ‘Near Crisis Level’

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Southern California experienced yet another weekend in the winter COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant. In LA County this week, on average, the health department reported more than 40,000 new infections each day, with 1,000 more people hospitalized over the course of the last seven days. “One person who gets Omicron right now is easily infecting two and the rate of that speed is so fast. The individual is very contagious two days before the onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga, the executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. Dr. Mayorga says an increase in testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Shipping Issues Causing Delays Of COVID-19 Test Results In Orange County

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – With the huge demand for COVID-19 testing during the winter surge in cases, getting test results has taken more time for residents, and some have said they haven’t gotten their results at all. Pictures of undelivered COVID test kit samples were sent to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who said they sat at a FedEx facility for an undetermined time, which may have affected their quality. County residents who are desperate for answers have received emails, according to the supervisor, that retesting is now recommended. “We’ve seen delays in testing results throughout the county. It’s been multi-faceted. We’ve seen...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Despite Rising Case Numbers, Orange County Hospitalizations Stabilize For First Time Since December

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials expressed cautious optimism on Thursday, as both case numbers and hospitalizations in the region appear to be stabilizing over recent days. Despite a continued rise in numbers, health officials are looking to the hospitalization rate as a point of reference in indicating that the peak of the most recent Coronavirus surge may be here. On Wednesday, the county reported 1,071 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and intensive care unit patients totaled 159. Thursday’s reports showed an increase in each field, with 1,072 patients hospitalized, and 168 in intensive care. These numbers, despite their increase, are on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
