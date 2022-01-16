Coastal Flood Watch issued for Cecil, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 17:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 9:33 PM and 10:29 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/09 PM 4.3 1.9 2.3 1 Minor 18/10 AM 2.4 -0.0 1.1 1 None 18/10 PM 2.7 0.3 0.6 0 None 19/11 AM 2.7 0.3 1.4 1 None 19/11 PM 3.4 1.0 1.3 1 None 20/11 AM 1.9 -0.5 0.5 0 None
