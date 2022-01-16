ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Cecil, Southeast Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Cecil; Southeast...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 1

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SLICK TRAVEL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures well below freezing tonight will refreeze any melted snow and sleet to ice. Prepare for slippery travel, especially on untreated roads, secondary and rural roads, bridges and overpasses. Parking lots and sidewalks will likely be slick as well. Please use caution while traveling through Tuesday morning. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of ice.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Chesapeake City, MD
City
Charlestown, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Storm Outlook Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The Tennessee Valley Later This Week A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated. Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries late Thursday morning. A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light, accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast Alabama.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; White PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH LATE TUESDAY MORNING Icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of northeast Georgia. Overnight temperatures in the teens to middle 20s will re-freeze any moisture left on roadways. Patchy black ice will create hazardous driving conditions...mainly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing late Tuesday morning.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Elk River#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Watch
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Expect up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 17:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 9:33 PM and 10:29 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/09 PM 4.3 1.9 2.3 1 Minor 18/10 AM 2.4 -0.0 1.1 1 None 18/10 PM 2.7 0.3 0.6 0 None 19/11 AM 2.7 0.3 1.4 1 None 19/11 PM 3.4 1.0 1.3 1 None 20/11 AM 1.9 -0.5 0.5 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly Black ice expected through mid to late morning Below freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s lead to re- freezing of any slush or moisture this morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by mid to late morning. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and traveling.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches...isolated totals up to 5 inches in higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 23:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Mahoning; Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Trumbull Light Freezing Drizzle This Evening Light freezing drizzle has begun to fall across the area late this evening which may result in slick spots on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. The threat of freezing drizzle will quickly diminish shortly after midnight. Exercise caution if traveling overnight and allow extra time and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 25.0 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy