Eddie Hearn has suggested that the fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is now unlikely to happen in March, with the purse bids delayed until Friday.Whyte, the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, has so far been unable to agree terms after the WBC ruled that the champion would take 80% of the purse.Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren had suggested a target date of 26 March for the high-profile heavyweight battle, but Hearn believes that is now unlikely.Speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Hearn said: “People keep talking about March dates - that’s starting to look unrealistic for...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO