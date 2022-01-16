Second Life’s original founder rejoins the project to create the ultimate metaverse

Cavrnus 2022.1 enables any enterprise, brand or creator to design, build and share their vision of immersive reality with anyone, anywhere, on any device!. , Inc. rings in the New Year with the release of Cavrnus™ 2022.1 to enable the most human and life-like multi-person metaverse experiences yet. Updates to the Cavrnus render pipeline, and all of the platform’s materials, allows Cavrnus to deliver realistic lights and shadows that bring any metaverse–from virtual product showrooms to NFT galleries to training simulations–to life. Improvements to the SDK, including fully-featured plug-ins for Unity and Unreal Engine, make it even easier for enterprises, brands, and creators to design, build, share, and experience their version of the metaverse.
