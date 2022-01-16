Second Life’s original founder rejoins the project to create the ultimate metaverse

We’re now less than a month away from the official launch of Lost Ark here in the west, and if you thought for even a minute that Amazon and Smilegate were about to let up on the gas in this home stretch, think again. Today, the companies have dropped yet another video for the game, this one a five-plus-minute primer for the world of the game. Yes, this is not just a mindless clicker; there’s an actual story in there, the cities are distinct and have their own backstories, and the “ark” in the game’s title isn’t just for kicks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO