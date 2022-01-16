‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Will the Ice Storm Last the Entire Season?

Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? As you prepare for season 3 episode 3 airing in two weeks, the show wants you to worry about TK Strand. What we can start off this piece by saying is rather simple: A lot of people out there are going to want TK to stick around. He’s a beloved part of the ensemble, he’s a driving force for a lot of story, and he’s certainly gone through enough already! Everything between him and Carlos has been a roller coaster, to put it mildly; to see him potentially taken out amidst an ice storm is absolutely something that we don’t want to see.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO