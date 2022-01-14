Winterize! Certified RV/Travel Trailer Technician… We’re iCareRV Mobile Repair and We Come To You!

After unveiling his first superyacht concept in 2020, Norwegian influencer Denis Suka, a.k.a. The Yacht Mogul, has penned another amenity-packed vessel for fellow yachting connoisseurs.
The Instagram star, who has some 763,000 followers on his profile, joined forces with Abbasli Design for the new concept christened simply Mogul 777. The numerical designation denotes the superyacht’s length, which is an impressive 77.7 meters (or 255 feet) from tip to tail.
Suka’s latest creation is not just big, but beautiful, too. With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the vessel is replete with sleek, sporty lines and has striking triangular windows along the hull....
