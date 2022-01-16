ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals hang on to beat Raiders in playoff opener

By The Associated Press
Ironton Tribune
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card...

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
