Superman & Lois: "The Ties That Bind" Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "The Ties That Bind", the upcoming second episode of Superman & Lois's second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 18th and will see Clark Kent/Superman struggle with visions of a catastrophic event, prompting him to realize that he may have to...

Superman & Lois Synopsis Reveals Surprising Role for Jenna Dewan's Lucy

The search is on for Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan) in an upcoming episode of Superman & Lois. According to a new synopsis for "The Inverse Method," February 1's episode of the series, The CW reveals that Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are looking for Lucy for reasons not yet explained. One assumes if she was easy to find, that it would be as simple as Lois calling the girls' father (Dylan Walsh), but that appears not to be the case. This is all set against a backdrop of Superman's continued struggle with unsettling visions, and given all the Kryptonian shenanigans The Eradicator (Adam Rayner) got up to last year, some fans might hold out hope for Dewan to finally get a super-suit, since her comic book destiny as Superwoman is something that never came to pass during Supergirl's time on the air.
Superman & Lois Season 2 Explores the Man of Steel's Allegiance to America

Whose hero is he, anyway? That’s one of several key questions broached in Tuesday’s season premiere of Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c) as the Man of Steel begins to feel the heat from his new U.S. Army liaison. And if you thought General Lane was a thorn in Superman’s side, just wait until you meet Lt. Mitch Anderson (played by Tyler Hoechlin’s former Teen Wolf co-star Ian Bohen). It’s in Anderson’s best interest for Superman to swear his allegiance to the red, white and blue. But as Superman explains in the Season 2 trailer, he already “gave it to the world...
SUPERMAN & LOIS Season Premiere Tue 7p!

“The Ties That Bind” — (7:00-8:00 p.m.) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci (#202). Original airdate 1/18/2022.
Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Lane Family Tension in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on Tuesday night on The CW and with that second season comes a new set of challenges for the Kent family. Season 1 of the Arrowverse series saw Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) battle his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) while the whole Kent family adjusted to life in Smallville having moved there from Metropolis, including some major surprises—namely the arrival of Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), the daughter of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois Lane from another reality. It's a lot to deal with, but Season 2 will also see Lois have to deal with her own family tensions, including the arrival of her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan).
SUPERMAN & LOIS FLYBY DCW50!

Hours before the premiere of season two of Superman & Lois, Smallville’s favorite parents joined Jimmy Alexander. During the interview, Tyler Hoechlin shows how to use a dog as a ‘ring light,” Elizabeth Tulloch explains why she is “Mom of the Year,” plus, you’ll find out if it was Superman or Lois that learned the “birds and bees” from watching The Movie: Porky’s.
Svengoolie Gets You Ready for the Return of Superman & Lois

The season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois is coming up FAST and who better to catch us up on season 1 than one of Superman's buddies in the DC comic world...Svengoolie?!. In season 1 of Superman & Lois, Clark and Lois move back to Clark's hometown, Smallville so that they can spend more time with their boys and be more of a family. Little did they know, there problems had only just begun. From the develoment of one son's powers to marital problems and Superman's evil stepbrother, this season was one action-packed rollar coaster that left us wanting more.
Superman And Lois Showrunner Drops Hints On Season 2’s New Villains

The second season of the CW's Superman & Lois is nearly here, as things will kick off in a little over a week. The first season definitely brought it when it came to sheer comic book goodness, and this includes the way in which it utilized villains. In that department, the new episodes will go even further to push the main characters, according to showrunner Todd Helbing.
Watch the Return of Superman and Lois for a Chance to Win Pensacon Passes

I can picture it now, rows of fans dressed up like Goku, The Flash, Batwoman or whatever the cosplay of choice is, as tons of celebrities from TV, comics, anime and professional wrestling and more are in attendance to meet their adoring fans. What am I talking about? You should already know; it’s Pensacon 2022! Pensacon is back and it’s better than ever this year, and as always, The Gulf Coast CW is hooking you up with a chance to win free passes! Superman and Lois returns Tuesday, January 11th, and all you have to do is watch, and wait for yours truly, Theo, to pop up on your screen, and I’ll give you the special keyword that you’ll need to enter to win. Then, go to GulfCoastCW.com and enter the special keyword and you’re finished. Just sit back and enjoy Clark and Lois’ exciting adventures and wait to see if you’ve been selected to get free passes to Pensacon! Easy peasy, lemon squeezie! Wait, are lemons actually easy to squeeze? Sorry, I got sidetracked! In any case, make sure you tune in to The Gulf Coast CW and watch the return of Superman and Lois and YOU could be on your way to Pensacon 2022 on us! Besides, The Gulf Coast CW is always entertaining, so you might as well stay tuned for all of the action and fun!
Superhero Tuesday is Here With The Return Of Superman & Lois And The Series Premiere of Naomi!

Tuesdays are going to be action-packed on The CW, starting TONIGHT with the return of Superman & Lois at 7pm followed by the much-anticipated premiere of new series, Naomi at 8pm. Naomi follows the journey of a comic book-loving teen as she pursues her destiny. When a supernatural event shakes up Naomi’s hometown, she sets out to uncover its origin, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
