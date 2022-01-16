Last-second foul dooms UNA men in overtime

The Boilermakers improved their Big Ten conference record by breaking the Illini’s six-game win streak off a double-overtime thriller to win 96-88 Monday night. Though Purdue was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll coming into the day, its conference record (3-2 Big Ten) hasn’t lived up to the high expectations that come with a Top 5 ranked team, with losses to Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Illini rode in with their undefeated Big Ten streak to take the No. 17 spot in this week’s rankings (6-0).
