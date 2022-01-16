Last-second foul dooms UNA men in overtime

After scoring just 51 points total in College Station Ole Miss seemed poised to bounce back offensively against the nationally ranked (No.4) Auburn Tigers. They did just that as they scored 71 points at home, but lost by nine-points after leading by 14 points near the end of the first half. Rebels now extend their losing streak to two as they fall to 9-7 on the year, while the Tigers advance to 16-1 and extend their win streak to 13.

