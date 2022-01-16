ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Last-second foul dooms UNA men in overtime

By David Glovach Sports Writer
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamian Forrest looked up quickly in disbelief, then doubled over and...

Related
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Purdue manages win in double overtime

The Boilermakers improved their Big Ten conference record by breaking the Illini’s six-game win streak off a double-overtime thriller to win 96-88 Monday night. Though Purdue was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll coming into the day, its conference record (3-2 Big Ten) hasn’t lived up to the high expectations that come with a Top 5 ranked team, with losses to Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Illini rode in with their undefeated Big Ten streak to take the No. 17 spot in this week’s rankings (6-0).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sioux City Journal

Doane defeats Morningside men with overtime buzzer-beater

SIOUX CITY — Sometimes in basketball, it all comes down to the final shot. On Saturday afternoon at Allee Gymnasium, the final shot went against the Morningside men’s basketball team in its matchup with Doane, as the Mustangs wound up on the losing end of a 72-71 score.
SIOUX CITY, IA
247Sports

Second half shooting dooms Rebels against highly touted Tigers

After scoring just 51 points total in College Station Ole Miss seemed poised to bounce back offensively against the nationally ranked (No.4) Auburn Tigers. They did just that as they scored 71 points at home, but lost by nine-points after leading by 14 points near the end of the first half. Rebels now extend their losing streak to two as they fall to 9-7 on the year, while the Tigers advance to 16-1 and extend their win streak to 13.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WAAY-TV

Central Arkansas rallies for overtime win over UNA

CONWAY, Ark., – Central Arkansas rallied in the final minute of regulation and again in overtime to post an 89-88 win over the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon in ASUN Conference men’s basketball action. With the loss, UNA falls to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in league play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Charger Double Overtime Victory Last Night

The Chargers grind out a victory at home. AC/GC boys basketball get a victory in two overtimes against CAM 62-60 last night to improve to 10-3 on the season. Ben Marsh scored 26 points and Miles Kading added 16. The Lady Chargers fall at home last night against CAM 51-38...
OGDEN, IA
Bakersfield Channel

Runners fall on last second free throws

A close battle that featured ten lead changes came down to the final possession in Saturday afternoon's men's basketball game between CSU Bakersfield and UC Riverside. The visiting Highlanders took a 65-64 lead with 12 seconds to go on a pair of free throws and the host Roadrunners were unable to find the final bucket, falling by the one-point margin.
RIVERSIDE, CA
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers drop second straight overtime game

For a second straight game, the Green Bay Gamblers saw their hopes for two points dashed in an extra period as they fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks 2-1 in overtime Sunday. Brody Lamb scored the first and only goal of the game for the Gamblers just four minutes into the game only to be matched by the Lumberjacks' Philip Tresca five minutes later. Quinn Hutson scored the game-winner in overtime with just over a minute remaining.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oklahoma Daily

'We fell asleep': OU basketball forces overtime vs TCU, but defensive lapses, poor shot choices, turnovers doom Sooners

Umoja Gibson was forced to decide between guarding two opposing players when TCU forward Charles O’Bannon made a cut toward the basket unguarded through the lane. O’Bannon then popped out to the left corner where he stood unattended after Gibson, a senior guard, followed Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller under the basket.
NORMAN, OK
NDSU Bison Athletics

Bison Men Lose to Western Illinois in Overtime

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team rallied to overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half, but Western Illinois ultimately prevailed in overtime, 90-79, on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. WIU got 31 points from junior guard Trenton Massner and 28 from senior forward...
FARGO, ND
phelpscountyfocus.com

BASKETBALL: Jewell scoring runs doom Miner men

The Missouri S&T men’s basketball squad was unable to overcome a pair of big scoring runs by William Jewell Saturday afternoon, Jan. 15 at Gibson Arena, as the Cardinals came away with a 75-65 win over the Miners in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Cardinals took the lead...
BASKETBALL
keanathletics.com

Last Second Bucket Lifts Men’s Basketball Past Rutgers-Camden

UNION, N.J. (1/15/22) – JD Daniels made a fast-break layup with one second remaining to lift the Kean University men's basketball team to a 65-63 victory over Rutgers-Camden on Saturday afternoon. Letrell West finished with 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds for the Cougars who improve to 10-4...
UNION, NJ
Times Daily

Rested Titans prepping to host Bengals in divisional game

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are rested and healthier than they've been in weeks, maybe months. They also know their next opponent. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
NFL

